Monday News for January 05, 2026

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ new superintendent Don Phipps will be sharing his vision for the district at a community event this Tuesday at noon. Hosted by Knollwood Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. Public is invited. Zoom option is available. The talk, called “A New Chapter for Our Schools”, is part of a monthly education-focused discussion series called Faith in the City at Knollwood Baptist.

Stability? The Trump administration is working quickly to establish an interim government in Venezuela following the dramatic capture of Nicolás Maduro over the weekend. https://cbn.com/news/world/maduro-faces-arraignment-today-drug-charges-trump-says-were-charge

At the Box Office: Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootopia 2 tops in theaters over the weekend. The animated biblical movie ‘David’ (featuring the voices of Phil Wickham and Lauren Daigle) still in the Top 10 (#7). www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/2026W01

The Carolina Panthers will be hosting a playoff game at Bank of America Stadium for the first time since 2015.

The Panthers will face the LA Rams in a Wild Card game this Saturday (4:30pm).

DO NOT toss those tangled or broken string lights into the recycling bin.

Instead, carefully bag and place them in your curbside garbage cart.

If you have old lights that still work, consider donating them to a local charity.

*A message from the City of Winston-Salem

Proper care of your Poinsettia. Has it survived the holidays????

Poinsettia’s need adequate light, but NOT direct sunlight.

Don’t forget to water your plant, but not too much.

Poinsettias prefer temperatures between 65 to 75 degrees during the day and slightly cooler at night. (So do I 😊)

*More tips at wbfj.fm. https://www.marthastewart.com/poinsettia-care-8399482

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Monday, Jan 05…

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road (WS) = 2pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Deep Discounts in January (Clark Howard) https://clark.com/save-money/january-deals/

Christmas Clearance / Winter Clearance

Travel Deals

Household Items & Linens (look for “white sales” at department stores).

TVs: New models arrive in early spring, and retailers want to clear out the excess inventory, making January a great time to find TV deals.

Gym Memberships: Look for end-of-month promotions. Many new gym-goers lose motivation by the end of January, so you can get a deal on a membership and enjoy shorter lines to use the equipment.

*AVOID: Wait to buy…

New Furniture: Better deals usually appear in February.

Spring Clothing: It is too early to buy new season items, which will be full price

Study: One in four US households is living paycheck to paycheck…

If you or your family are in immediate need of food resources, call 2-1-1…

or visit nc211.org to find a food pantry near you. https://nc211.org/search/

Having reliable transportation is essential.

Car donations are down, but the demand is bigger than ever!

Wheels4Hope is a non-profit, faith-based car donation program that repurposes donated vehicles into blessings for qualified individuals (families) locally.

Running or not running…Call today! All car donations are tax-deductible

To donate, call Wheels4Hope at 336-355-9130. www.Wheels4Hope.org

Visitor Restrictions remain in place at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health for individuals 12 and under at their hospitals and affiliated medical facilities.

There has been a bump in Flu and respiratory virus cases across the Triad in December.

There is a lot of talk of New Year’s Resolutions.

Did you have a rough 2025? Isaiah 43:18-19 NLT says…

“But forget all that (don’t dwell in the past) it is nothing compared

to what I am going to do. For I am about to do something new.

See, I have already begun! Don’t you see it?”

There are 360 days remaining in the year.

51 more Mondays…

Be encouraged for what God has NEW for the new year!