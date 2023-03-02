WHAT'S NEW
Energize Ministries: Pastor's Wives Giveaway

Energize Ministries: Pastor’s Wives Giveaway

wdecker_wbfj
March 2, 2023

MARCH IS PASTORS’ WIVES APPRECIATION MONTH

We would love to honor and show our appreciation to our pastors’ wives this month with an awesome opportunity for them to win a family vacation week at the Outer Banks.  During the month of March, you can submit nominations for your pastor’s wife to be entered into this contest. Please fill out this form to share with us why your pastor’s wife deserves this fabulous beach vacation.  https://energizeministries.com/pastors-wife-nomination/?et_fb=1&PageSpeed=off

We will be choosing our winner on Friday, March 31st.

