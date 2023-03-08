WHAT'S NEW
S@5: March is Colorectal Cancer awareness month

March 8, 2023

Colorectal Cancer is now the 2nd leading cause of cancer related deaths in the US, and is forecasted to be the #1 cause within 7 years.  People younger than 40 are being detected with Colorectal Cancer.  It’s called a ‘silent cancer’ with little symptoms that many people simply ignore.  Good News:  There is a 91% survival rate – if detected early.

Dr Jason Jones with Gastroenterology Associates of the Piedmont (or GAP) shares more with Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about the importance of early detection. Listen now…

Upcoming fundraiser event…

“Get Your Rear in Gear” at Jamison Park on March 25 is an awareness event sponsored by the ‘Colon Cancer Coalition’.                  Julie Luck of WFMY News 2 will be the MC for the event. https://donate.coloncancercoalition.org/winstonsalem

Gastroenterology Associates of the Piedmont (or GAP) Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem, NC

(336) 714-3518  https://gapgi.com/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 12, 2023)

