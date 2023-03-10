Friday News: March 10, 2023

Daylight saving time returns this weekend. ‘Spring forward’ ONE hour before bedtime this Saturday night…

Severe Weather Preparedness Week for North Carolina. Today’s Focus: Flash Flood awareness. https://www.weather.gov/rah/severeprep

Study: Two diets – the Mediterranean and MIND diets – are showing reduced signs of Alzheimer’s in brain tissue. These diets are better at controlling body-wide inflammation. The typical starch-heavy American diet is not a great choice for overall health. Experts are leaning toward diets like the Mediterranean and MIND diets which “balance styles of food and portion size in a way that reduces overall burden of body inflammation.”

NOTE: The Mediterranean Diet (and similar MIND diet) consists of high intakes of vegetables, legumes, fruits, nuts, grains, fish, seafood, extra virgin olive oil, with limited red meat. The study published in the journal Neurology,

https://www.prevention.com/health/a43262385/mind-mediterranean-diet-alzheimers-risk-study/

The FDA has approved a nasal spray aimed at fast treatment for migraines.

Zavegepant (sold under the brand name Zavzpret), was approved Thursday to treat migraines with and without aura in adults. Pfizer suggesting that the drug was more effective than a placebo at treating symptoms within 30 minutes and up to 48 hours later. BTW: Migraines most commonly occur in women ages 25 to 55. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2023/03/10/fda-approves-nasal-spray-zavegepant-migraine-pain-symptoms/11381263002

RECALL: More than 3 million Calico Critters toys that were sold in a set with a baby bottle and pacifier accessories are being recalled because they pose a serious choking hazard for small children.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/09/business/3-2-million-calico-critters-toys-recall/index.html

College Hoops

The Men’s ACC TOURNAMENT in Greensboro (down to 4 teams)

TONIGHT = Duke vs Miami at 7pm. Virginia vs Clemson at 9:30pm

*Championship game will be Saturday evening at 8:30pm in Greensboro

Wake Forest, UNC and NC State all lost on Thursday.

www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/conferences/schedule/_/id/2/acc-conference

‘Tree pollen levels’ in the “MODERATE” range for Friday. 10 days til Spring… www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Robert Blake -noted actor who starred in the crime series “Baretta”- passed away this week from heart disease. He was 89. Blake got his start in Hollywood as a child actor in the “Our Gang” series in 1939 as ‘Mickey’, one of the Little Rascals.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/09/entertainment/robert-blake-death/index.html

Adjusted traffic patterns at Forsyth Medical Center

The Hawthorne Road ENTRANCE to Forsyth Medical is temporarily closed. Patients and visitors will need to use Silas Creek Parkway to enter and exit.

*For emergencies, continue to use the Hanes Mall Boulevard entrance.

FYI: The visitor parking lot still EXITS onto Hawthorne Road.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/construction-at-forsyth-medical-again-means-new-traffic-patterns/

Headline of the Morning

‘Delta passenger hits luggage jackpot after airline destroys her bag’

The passenger (Giséle Rochefort) took to TikTok where she revealed not one – but 13 packages that arrived to her from Delta Air Lines. Gisele shares…

“Delta destroyed my suitcase. I filed a claim, they agreed to replace it. I got a notification that I got some packages. (But) I think they made a mistake.”

She unpackaged the contents of the boxes to reveal 13 (fancy) pieces of luggage! The video currently has over 1.7 million views

*Doing the RIGHT thing: Gisele ended up returning 12 of the 13 suitcases!

https://www.travelweekly.com.au/article/delta-passenger-hits-the-jackpot-with-damaged-luggage-reimbursement/

A week after the kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico, investigators are still working to piece together how and why the abduction unfolded. A drug cartel, which is believed to be responsible for the kidnapping, issued an alleged apology letter and handed over five of its members to local authorities on Thursday. The “senseless crime” left two (of the 4) Americans and one Mexican woman dead. https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/09/us/mexico-matamoros-americans-kidnapped-thursday/index.html

Interesting article in the Winston-Salem Journal about the Dash and usage of its ballpark. Read more on the News Blog… https://journalnow.com/news/local/disco-turkeys-other-little-guys-squeezed-by-rent-hikes-for-use-of-publicly-owned-truist/article_

Be joyful. Grow to maturity.

Encourage each other.

Live in harmony and peace.

Then the God of love and peace will be with you.

2 Corinthians 13:11 NLT

Finally, rejoice! Aim for perfect harmony,

encourage one another,

be of one mind, live in peace.

And the God of love and peace will be with you.

(Majority Standard Version)