Thursday News: March 09, 2023

Severe Weather Preparedness Week for North Carolina Today's Focus: Lightning Safety March 5th – 11th, 2023

The annual UNC School of the Arts performances of “The Nutcracker” will be in Greensboro this December at the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. The change in venue (and city) is due to the start of a major renovation project at the Stevens Center. First phase of the renovation is slated to being in mid-November. Tickets for the Nutcracker at the Tanger Center will go on sale July 21 at uncsa.edu/nutcracker.

‘Tree pollen levels’ in the “HIGH” range for Thursday. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Volunteers with ‘Loose Ends’ finish knitting projects from passed loved ones. ‘Loose Ends’ has already connected 5,000 volunteers or “finishers” with families who have lost a knitting member, and they’ve been able to complete 20 projects, with another 200 in the works.

Daylight saving time returns this weekend as usual — unless Congress decides it’s time for a change. A proposal to end the “changing for clocks twice a year” passed the US Senate (unanimously) last year – a measure that would have made ‘daylight saving time’ permanent. But the proposal wasn’t voted on in the House, meaning the legislation must start over in the new Congress. Source: CBS News/YouGov poll

*Nearly 80% of Americans support changing the current system.

Reminder: Spring forward one hour before bedtime this Saturday night…

Survey: Adults nap (the equivalent of) 94 days each year. If you’re a nap fan, you’re not alone. About 4 of 5 of adults in the US (80%) reported taking at least one nap of 10 minutes or more in the past three months. And 30% of adults nap more than once a week.

According to the Sleep Foundation…

The average nap is about 1 hour.

Adults ages 55+ on average nap 43 minutes. Younger adults nap longer.

Half of ‘nappers’ (52%) feel ‘groggy after napping.

The other half (49%) of nappers feel refreshed after napping.

Testing in Winston-Salem. One lane of Country Club Road between Knollwood Street and Pennsylvania Avenue will be CLOSED on Thursday (March 9) from 9am to 3pm to perform ‘smoke testing’ of the sewer line.

Downtown Winston-Salem. Crews will close Second Street at Liberty Street today through Friday. Reason: To relocate the traffic signal cabinet. Detour will be posted.

Adjusted traffic patterns: The Hawthorne Road entrance to Forsyth Medical center is temporarily closed through Friday (March 10).

*Patients and visitors will need to use Silas Creek Parkway to enter and exit.

*Follow the signs posted.

*For emergencies, continue to use the Hanes Mall Boulevard entrance.

FYI: The visitor parking lot still EXITS onto Hawthorne Road.

College Hoops: The Men’s ACC TOURNAMENT in Greensboro (Thursday Games)

Wake Forest vs Miami (Noon)

Blue Devils vs PITT at 2:30pm

UNC vs Virginia 7pm

NC State vs Clemson at 9:30pm

Legendary Syracuse (men’s) basketball coach Jim Boeheim (BAY hime) is stepping down, after 47 years. The announcement was made following a 77-74 loss to Wake Forest in the ACC tournament on Wednesday. https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10068120-jim-boeheim-out-as-syracuse-hc-after-47-years-adrian-autry-named-replacement

Maybe you noticed the refs at the Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament on Wednesday wearing (and using) pink whistles…

The pink whistles were in honor (and support) of referee Roger Ayers’ 22-year old daughter, Laken Ayers, who is fighting thyroid cancer. Roger – one of the most respected officials in the ACC – received the news a month ago.

Thanks to ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, who gave his blessing, all of the game officials for Wednesday’s four games used pink whistles with pink lanyards to show support for Roger’s daughter, Laken. Roger received a text from Jim Phillips (the ACC Commissioner) saying ‘you and your daughter are part of our family…’” Roger said that well, “I lost it. I started crying because this is bigger than basketball. It’s been a tough three weeks for me (and my family).”

Roger says working the games helps him take his mind off his daughter’s illness.

Please continue to pray for the Ayers family.

Laken Ayers, a 22-year-old graduate of University of Virginia, is working at Boston Mass General Hospital on her doctorate for physical therapy, will have surgery in April… https://journalnow.com/sports/college/acc-referees-honor-one-of-their-own-by-working-wednesdays-games-with-pink-whistles/

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month

Energize Ministries: Encourage your pastor…and your pastor’s wife!

During the month of March, nominate your pastor’s wife TODAY with an awesome opportunity – a family vacation week at the Outer Banks.

Revival reports continue coming in from places such as Purdue University and Minneapolis with prayer, repentance and baptisms. One noted evangelist saying of the awakening, “God is moving. It’s just starting.” CBN News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after he tripped and fell Wednesday during a private dinner at a restaurant in DC.

President Biden will present his proposed budget today, which will include a 25 percent tax on billionaires, a hike in corporate taxes and the closing of some corporate loopholes. The White House says the changes will strengthen Medicare.

The Virginia boy who allegedly shot his elementary school teacher earlier this year will not face charges, according to a report Wednesday.

“After researching this issue thoroughly, we do not believe the law supports charging and convicting a 6-year-old with aggravated assault,” Newport News, Virginia, Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn said. The teacher, was who critically injured by a bullet that struck her chest, was released from the hospital more than a week after the shooting.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/08/us/newport-news-virginia-school-shooting-no-charges/index.html