Severe Thunderstorms and Tornadoes
March 6, 2023
Severe Weather Preparedness Week for North Carolina
March 5th – 11th, 2023
https://www.weather.gov/rah/severeprep
*A Statewide Tornado Drill is planned for this Wednesday (March 8) at 9:30am.
