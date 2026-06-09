FIFA World Cup begins this Thursday, June 11

FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the premier international soccer tournament, where men’s national teams from around the world compete every four years.

Is it football or soccer? Yes, it’s actually the MOST watched sporting event across the globe.

Beginning this Thursday (June 11) through July 19, a record 48 men’s soccer teams will compete across North America, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Group Stage: The 48 teams will be divided into 12 groups of four.

The tournament will feature 104 matches. Every nation plays a minimum of three group-stage matches. https://www.fifa.com/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/canadamexicousa2026

Representing! Two former Demon Deacons prepping for the FIFA World Cup.

Mark McKenzie (Team USA) and Alistair Johnston (Team Canada) will proudly represent their nations and Wake Forest this summer.

https://godeacs.com/news/2026/5/29/mens-soccer-two-demon-deacons-set-for-2026-fifa-world-cup