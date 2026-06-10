Wednesday News June 10, 2026

Final day for students: Randolph County and Guildford County schools.

Traffic Alert: Expect heavy traffic around the Greensboro Coliseum (and Special Events center) today through Friday due to Guildford County High School graduation ceremonies. https://www.gcsnc.com/all-events

Looking for a unique way to help Salem Pregnancy. Donate your gently used (or new) baby books and children’s books! Just drop off your gently used books at Salem Pregnancy’s location (3001 Maplewood Avenue) in Winston-Salem during hours of operation. Phone: 336- 760-3680 https://spcclife.org/contact/

“We strongly encourage our new Moms to read to their children, though many can’t afford new books. Because of generous donations, Salem Pregnancy is able to provide needed resources to their Hope Moms!”

Lexington Strong. It’s been over three weeks since that devastating fire in uptown Lexington (May 19) that destroyed Shoto’s and The Candy Factory, as well as damaging neighboring businesses: Bagels on Main and Main Street Pizza and Deli.

Please continue to shop downtown Lexington and pray for all involved.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/uptown-lexington-fire-shotos-the-candy-factory-bagels-on-main-main-street-deli-sew-divine-boutique-missions-pottery-and-more-businesses-support/83

Stanley Cup Final: The Carolina Hurricanes vs the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Canes winning Game 4 last night in Vegas. Game 5: Thursday night in Raleigh.

The series tied 2 – 2. Watch locally on ABC-45 at 8pm. https://www.wral.com/sports/

The NBA Finals: San Antonio Spurs over the New York Knicks

Game 4: TONIGHT at the Garden (Madison Square Garden). Tip off at 8:30pm.

The Knicks 2-1 in the NBA Finals

https://apnews.com/article/nba-finals-knicks-spurs-game-3-4911bfc362936b7d98f2545bfbecaa55

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins this Thursday.

Is it football or soccer?

Yes, it’s actually the MOST watched sporting event across the globe.

Beginning this Thursday (June 11) through July 19, a record 48 men’s soccer teams will compete across North America, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

https://www.fifa.com/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/canadamexicousa2026

Representing! Two former Demon Deacons, Mark McKenzie (Team USA) and Alistair Johnston (Team Canada) will proudly represent their nations in FIFA.

https://godeacs.com/news/2026/5/29/mens-soccer-two-demon-deacons-set-for-2026-fifa-world-cup

Buc-ee’s: Groundbreaking ceremony is set for 10am this morning in Mebane.

The Mebane Buc-ee’s opening is now set for late 2027.

https://www.wfdd.org/2026-06-09/first-buc-ees-north-carolina-groundbreaking-mebane

Buc-ee’s Food Trivia

#1 item sold (pre-packaged) = their famous ‘Beaver Nuggets’ snacks.

Top-selling hot prepared food = their legendary Texas Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Our verse today is from 1 John 4:18, 19 NIV

‘There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear…

We love because He first loved us’

Dangerously hot temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday.

Afternoon heat and humidity ‘feel like’ values may approach 105 degrees.

Reminder: On a 90-degree day, a car’s interior can quickly heat up to 109 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees at 30 minutes.

https://www.kadn.com/news/local/good-question-how-hot-can-your-car-get/article_

Protect your skin while outside this summer

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

Is your sunscreen really protecting you?

Check out the *EWG Healthy Living App that compares sunscreen (and much more) or their website at https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

Tips to stay cool, lower your bill and conserving energy

Run appliances like your dish washer, clothes washer + dryer during the morning or late evening. Use COLD water when washing clothes.

Operate your ceiling fan (in the counter clockwise direction during the summer).

Keep curtains and blinds CLOSED on the sunny side of your home.

Set your thermostat (AC) to the ‘highest’ comfortable setting. Source: Duke Energy

Alert: Bear sighting reported in the Village of Clemmons.

The sightings have occurred over the past couple of days, particularly around the Springfield Farm neighborhood, according to WXII 12.

TIPS: If you spot a wild bear…

Do not feed or approach a bear!

Secure garbage and recycling.

Remove bird feeders and hummingbird feeders if bears are in area.

Never leave pet food uncovered.

Clean outdoor grills.

Alert neighbors

Source: NC Wildlife Resources Commission https://www.ncwildlife.gov/media/1400/download?attachment

Breaking: Soaring gasoline prices, triggered by the U.S. war with Iran, has pushed inflation to its highest level in more than three years.

A report from the Labor Department this morning showing consumer prices in May were up 4.2% from a year ago. BTW: Higher energy costs accounting for more than 60% of that monthly increase. https://www.npr.org/2026/06/10/nx-s1-5853077/inflation-over-4-cpi-gasoline-prices?

June is Refugee Awareness month

(THURS) World Relief Triad presenting a theological conversation on Immigration.

“From stranger to neighbor” featuring Jon Musser with World Relief Triad this Thursday night (7pm) at Emmaus Church in Greensboro. https://www.facebook.com/WorldReliefTriad

Jesus saying to his disciples, “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me” Matthew 25:35