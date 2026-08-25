Flock cameras out, Data centers maybe?

The Davidson County Board of Commissioners voting unanimously Monday night (August 24) to remove Flock cameras in the county. The cameras will be turned off as soon as today (August 25) and will take them down within 30 days. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/davidson/davidson-county-commissioners-vote-to-remove-flock-cameras/

Davidson County commissioners fail to pass a six-month moratorium on new data center development following several rounds of public discussion. https://abc45.com/news/local/davidson-county-commissioners-weigh-data-centers-flock-license-plate-cameras-amid-debate

*At least 93 data centers are currently operating in North Carolina, some of them more than a decade old. But a recent surge in demand driven largely by the AI industry has led to the announcement of more than 20 new data center projects in our state since the start of 2025. https://www.carolinacoastonline.com/regional/article_fdc0d07a-5172-43d6-b963-cfe6cbe1409a.html

*Of the data centers already built, they consume up to 3% of the state’s total energy demand, according to WUNC. That demand is expected to more than double by 2030, as the market for larger facilities grows to accommodate these rapidly evolving technologies. https://www.wunc.org/environment/2026-04-10/data-centers-north-carolina-developers?