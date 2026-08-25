Tuesday News August 25, 2026

Enjoy these ‘cool’ mornings while they last!

Sad announcement this afternoon: Dolly Parton, singer, songwriter and actor, has passed at age 80, as confirmed by her family. Dolly was among the most beloved personalities in music and beyond — the rare celebrity whose appeal transcended generations, geography and politics. In May, Parton canceled her previously postponed Las Vegas residency due to health challenges that left her feeling “swimmy headed”.

https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/breaking-dolly-parton-iconic-songwriter-singer-and-actor-has-died-80

Faith factor of Dolly

https://www.premierchristianity.com/opinion/the-christian-faith-of-dolly-parton/13267.article

Today is August 25: Ramen day…Second-hand Wardrobe day (Thrifting is cool)…Banana Split day. Can you believe it’s FOUR months till Christmas day?

Today is also the 110th anniversary of the National Park Service. Ways to celebrate National Park Week here https://www.npca.org/articles/11475-6-ways-to-celebrate-national-park-week-in-2026

Tis the season of Pumpkin Spice…

Starbucks launches its fall menu today! (Think PSL or Pumpkin Spice Latte)

Krispy Kreme serving Pumpkin Spice original glazed donuts this Thursday – Sunday.

*Kiser Country in Welcome already has its Fall Menu flowing!!!

(Try the Praline Crunch with Almond milk! Yum!!)

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem. Buchanan Street is closed to through traffic between Silas Creek Parkway and Sprague Street today for emergency water system repairs. The street should reopen by 6pm. Updates at wsfcutilities.org when available.

Diaper Drive

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is completely OUT of Size 3, 5, & 6 kid diapers.

Please consider dropping off new packs of diapers sometime this week thru Friday (8/28).

Every diaper donated helps Salem Pregnancy Care Center meet a very real and immediate need. Let’s come together, fill those shelves, and make sure no mom who comes to us leaves without the diapers her baby needs.

Three Drop-Off Locations!

*Salem Pregnancy Care Center-3001 on Maplewood Ave.

*Robinhood Integrative Health on Robinhood Rd. or Knollwood St. (WS)

*Christian Brothers Automotive-5262 Fleetwood Cir in Winston-Salem

AMAZON Wishlist at: https://www.amazon.com/…/3AZN9EROL17J1/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex…

Did you spot that SpaceX rocket just after liftoff from Florida earlier this morning? Lots of people posting some very cool photos of the rocket as it streamed across the sky in our area just after 5:30am. The conditions were perfect for what is known as the “Jellyfish” cloud, where the sun illuminates the gas plume from the rocket in the predawn sky. *David Weatherly photo as seen on https://www.facebook.com/HighRockLakeLife

Local Baseball: Winston-Salem Dash hosting the Bowling Green Hot Rods

Dollar Dog Tuesdays – Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long! First pitch at 6:30pm

*This is the final home stand (week) for the Dash at Truist Stadium www.wsdash.com

Perfect weather for the Winston-Salem Open

*Military Appreciation day

All military (active, reservist, retired) 50% off your ticket for the day session ONLY.

*Teacher Appreciation day

50% discount on your ticket for the evening session TODAY only.

*To redeem your ticket, just visit the Bridger Field House Box Office with proper ID.

Pro-Tennis at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex thru Saturday.

https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/tournament/special-events

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Brookstown Inn in Winston Salem = 1pm – 5pm

Jamestown United Methodist on East Main Street = 1:30pm – 6pm

Peace Haven Baptist Church in Winston-Salem = 2pm – 6pm

Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Ball Park Community Center in Thomasville = 10am – 6pm

Walkertown Fire Department = 2pm – 6pm

Davie Family YMCA in Mocksville = 9am – 1pm

Union Grove Amish in Hamptonville = Noon – 4pm

Dobson Church of Christ = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Guilford County Hiring Events for Wednesday

Social Services Hiring Event, (Aug 26) from 3 – 6pm

Juvenile Detention Hiring Event, (Aug 26) from 3 – 6pm

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in advance at GuilfordCountyNC.gov/Careers.

Visit GuilfordCountyNC.gov/HiringEvents to find more information on upcoming hiring events.

For more information, contact Guilford County Human Resources at (336) 641-3324.

(Sparta) Fire crews on the scene this morning putting out Hot Spots after responding to a fire on Main Street in Sparta. Main Street from the Sparta Exxon to Main Street Pizzeria remains CLOSED TFN to complete their investigation and allow the Building Inspector to assess the stability of the structure. The Town of Sparta posting a big Thank You to all those who courageously battled this fire and all the surrounding departments who assisted overnight. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574557826453

The Davidson County Board of Commissioners voting unanimously last night to remove Flock cameras in the county. The cameras will be turned off as soon as today (TUE) and will take them down within 30 days.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/davidson/davidson-county-commissioners-vote-to-remove-flock-cameras/

Davidson County commissioners fail to pass a six-month moratorium on new data center development following several rounds of public discussion. Source: ABC 45

NOTE: There are at least 93 data centers are currently operating in North Carolina, some of them more than a decade old.

www.carolinacoastonline.com/regional/article_fdc0d07a-5172-43d6-b963-cfe6cbe1409a.html