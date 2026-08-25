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Dolly has passed…

wbfj-verne
August 25, 2026

Sad announcement this afternoon

Dolly Parton, singer, songwriter and actor, has passed at age 80, as confirmed by her family.

Dolly was among the most beloved personalities in music and beyond — the rare celebrity whose appeal transcended generations, geography and politics.  In May, Parton canceled her previously postponed Las Vegas residency due to health challenges that left her feeling “swimmy headed”.

https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/breaking-dolly-parton-iconic-songwriter-singer-and-actor-has-died-80

 

Faith factor of Dolly

https://www.premierchristianity.com/opinion/the-christian-faith-of-dolly-parton/13267.article

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