Dolly has passed…
Sad announcement this afternoon
Dolly Parton, singer, songwriter and actor, has passed at age 80, as confirmed by her family.
Dolly was among the most beloved personalities in music and beyond — the rare celebrity whose appeal transcended generations, geography and politics. In May, Parton canceled her previously postponed Las Vegas residency due to health challenges that left her feeling “swimmy headed”.
https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/breaking-dolly-parton-iconic-songwriter-singer-and-actor-has-died-80
Faith factor of Dolly
https://www.premierchristianity.com/opinion/the-christian-faith-of-dolly-parton/13267.article