Wednesday News August 26, 2026

It’s National Park Week https://www.npca.org/articles/11475-6-ways-to-celebrate-national-park-week-in-2026

Enjoy these ‘cool’ mornings while they last!

Diaper Drive supporting moms and babies through Salem Pregnancy Care Center

The need: new diapers sizes 3, 5, & 6.

Please consider dropping off new packs of diapers this week thru Friday (8/28).

*Salem Pregnancy Care Center-3001 on Maplewood Ave (during business hours)

Additional Drop-Off Locations!

*Robinhood Integrative Health on Robinhood Rd. or Knollwood St. (WS)

*Christian Brothers Automotive-5262 Fleetwood Cir in Winston-Salem

AMAZON Wishlist at: https://www.amazon.com/…/3AZN9EROL17J1/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex…

Rebuilding Post-Helene (Baptists on Mission)

1133 Rebuilds Completed

216 Rebuilds in Progress

19 New Homes Underway

5 New Home Completed

2 Homes Being Dedicated this week…Get Involved https://helenerebuild.org

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, August 26…

Ball Park Community Center in Thomasville = 10am – 6pm

Walkertown Fire Department = 2pm – 6pm

Davie Family YMCA in Mocksville = 9am – 1pm

Union Grove Amish in Hamptonville = Noon – 4pm

Dobson Church of Christ = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Winston-Salem Dash hosting the Bowling Green Hot Rods- First pitch at 6:30pm

*This is the final home stand for the Dash at Truist Stadium. www.wsdash.com

Perfect weather for the Winston-Salem Open

(WED) Highlighting the Abilities Tennis Association of North Carolina, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting fitness for individuals with intellectual disabilities through the adaptive sport of tennis. https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/tournament/special-events

Pro-Tennis at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex thru Saturday.

Governor Stein has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags (at state facilities) to half-staff through sunset Tuesday, September 1, 2026, in honor of Dolly Parton, who passed away on Tuesday at age 80.

https://www.doa.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2026/08/25/lowering-us-and-nc-flags-half-staff-honor-dolly-parton?

Beyond her legendary music career, movies and her theme park, Dollywood. Dolly’s ‘Imagination Library’ program has provided more than 300 million free books to children (from birth to age 5) since its launch in 1995.

Find out more about Dolly’s ‘Imagination Library’ – even make a donation- through a link on our website WBFJ.FM. https://donate.imaginationlibrary.com/

Locally, you can sign a register book at Vogler Funeral Home on Yadkinville Road in Winston Salem (through September 4th). The condolence book will be sent to Dolly’s family in Sevierville, Tennessee.

https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/winstonsalem/name/dolly-parton-obituary?id=62275614

Health officials are worried about the spread of measles, which has been rising nationally. The State Health Department is reminding parents and guardians to please keep ‘up to date’ with their children’s vaccination schedules. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/article

Vaccine clinics for required back-to-school immunizations for students K-12 are happening at local Health Departments in our area. Details at wbfj.fm

The FDA has cleared Roche and partner Eli Lilly’s blood test to help ​identify signs of Alzheimer’s disease in people age 55 and older with cognitive decline

Guilford County Hiring Events TODAY

Social Services Hiring Event, (Aug 26) from 3 – 6pm

Juvenile Detention Hiring Event, (Aug 26) from 3 – 6pm

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in advance at GuilfordCountyNC.gov/Careers.

Visit GuilfordCountyNC.gov/HiringEvents to find more information on upcoming hiring events.

For more information, contact Guilford County Human Resources at (336) 641-3324.

Voting in North Carolina.

Don’t wait to update your voter information or register to vote in November.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Tis the season of Pumpkin Spice…

Krispy Kreme serving Pumpkin Spice original glazed donuts this Thursday – Sunday.

*Kiser Country in Welcome already has its Fall Menu flowing!!!

(Try the Praline Crunch with Almond milk! Yum!!)

Marketplace Cinemas will be closed today (8/26) to host a Celebration of Life event for Mickey Flynn, a wonderful friend and a beloved employee. Mickey passed away peacefully on August 11.

Remembrance gifts can be made to the Forsyth Humane Society or to a charity of their choosing.

https://www.salemfh.com/obituaries/David-Michael-Mickey-Flynn-Jr?