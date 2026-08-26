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WBFJ Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
August 26, 2026

Hello, WBFJ family! Last night, I had the privilege of attending WBFJ’s “Where In The World Are You” contest End of Summer Celebration! Patrick Mayberry put on a great concert and it was so wonderful to hear about our winners’ summer vacation destinations! Yes, life can take us many places, but there is one thing we can always know: God is there with us. Whether we’re at home, traveling across the country, or halfway around the world, we are never outside His presence. Psalm 139 reminds us that there is nowhere we can go where God is not already there.

That truth is especially meaningful to me this week. Nineteen years ago at this time, I was in Kazakhstan, preparing to bring my adopted daughter Lexa home. I was thousands of miles from everything familiar, but I knew God was there. He was there in the uncertainty, the excitement, the waiting—and in the incredible moment when I carried Lexa out of the orphanage and brought her home to North Carolina. Nineteen years later, I can look back and see His hand in that journey and in every day since… So wherever you find yourself today, remember this: you may not always know where you’re going, but you can always know who is going with you. God is with you—wherever in the world you are.

Your friend,

Lana

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The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

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