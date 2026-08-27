Thursday News August 27, 2026

Breaking News: Tropical Storm DOLLY has formed in the Atlantic.

Really! It was the next name on the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane list! https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

NOTE: Atlantic hurricane season names are chosen years in advance—typically on a repeating six-year rotation, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

https://www.wral.com/weather/2026-atlantic-hurricanes-names-chosen-retired-may-2026/

Clouds will likely damper the viewing of tonight’s ‘FULL moon / lunar eclipse’, when the Moon passes into the shadow of Earth (turning the moon a reddish color).

You can catch tonight’s lunar eclipse live online starting around 9:30pm

The peak of tonight’s eclipse just after midnight

https://www.space.com/stargazing/lunar-eclipses/how-to-watch-the-aug-27-28-2026-partial-lunar-eclipse-live-online

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board hopes to announce a new interim superintendent by October 1st.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/article_e92727c6-8d00-4c8e-8d71-453f87f077a5.html

North Carolina could receive up to $645 million from a major settlement with Meta over teen social media addiction. Meta the parent company for Facebook and Instagram has also promised to make changes to its Instagram and Facebook when it comes to kids.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson suggesting that the funds will support youth mental health and afterschool programs. https://www.wral.com/news/nccapitol/nc-meta-settle-645-million-children-schools-instagram-changes-coming-august-2026/

The FDA approving a treatment for advanced pancreatic cancer. The pill is not a cure but could offer new life-extending care for patients with one of the most aggressive forms of cancer. https://myfox8.com/news/fda-approves-groundbreaking-new-pancreatic-cancer-drug/

SPORTS

Winston-Salem Dash hosting the Bowling Green Hot Rods. First pitch at 6:30pm

*Final home games this week for the Dash at Truist Stadium. www.wsdash.com

Winston-Salem Open

…Pro-Tennis at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex thru Saturday.

https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/tournament/special-events

Diaper Drive supporting moms and babies through Salem Pregnancy Care Center

The need: new diapers sizes 3, 5, & 6.

Please consider dropping off new packs of diapers this week!! (thru Friday (8/28).

*Salem Pregnancy Care Center-3001 on Maplewood Ave (during business hours)

Additional Drop-Off Locations!

*Robinhood Integrative Health on Robinhood Rd. or Knollwood St. (WS)

*Christian Brothers Automotive-5262 Fleetwood Cir in Winston-Salem

AMAZON Wishlist at: https://www.amazon.com/…/3AZN9EROL17J1/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex…

Tis the season of Pumpkin Spice…

Krispy Kreme serving Pumpkin Spice original glazed donuts this Thursday – Sunday.

*Kiser Country in Welcome already has its Fall Menu flowing!!!

Duke Energy is hosting another information session this afternoon (4-7pm) on a proposed methane gas complex in Davie and Davidson Counties.

WHERE: Reeds United Methodist Church on Old Hwy 64 in the Reeds community.

Open to the public (with a focus on Davidson and Davie county residents).

Source: Press Release

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. is the recipient of about 300,000 eggs as part of a state and federal legal settlement involving three of the nation’s largest eggs producers. The settlement resolves allegations that the companies illegally colluded to raise prices between June 2022 and March 2025 (remember when egg prices soared to record highs in 2025)? *North Carolina is one of 17 states participating in the settlement.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_0cec8131-cc9f-48d1-8028-5c8bbced1b62.html?utm

A Mount Tabor High School student is facing weapons charges after he was found carrying a large knife on campus Wednesday. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/mount-tabor-high-school-student-facing-weapons-charge-metal-detectors-not-used-in-morning-sheriffs-office-says/

Rescue and recovery: Over 1,300 people are missing after that massive flooding along the Nepal-Tibet (China) border on Wednesday.

Videos of the disaster showed people running before the floodwaters swallowed them up and washed out buildings and bridges. Hundreds are feared dead.

Experts say a glacier collapse due to an earthquake caused the devastating floods. https://www.cnn.com/2026/08/26/world/live-news/nepal-flash-flooding-floods-intl

Don’t wait to update your voter information or register to vote in November.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

WEEK ZERO: The unofficial start of the college football season

Tarheels vs the Horned Frogs (UNC vs TCU) playing in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.

Kick off at 11am? https://sports.yahoo.com/articles/watch-tcu-football-season-opener-183339521.html