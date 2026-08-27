This week on Sunday@5 (Aug 30)

Fall is just around the corner. Around a month until the start of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem.

Wally and Verne talk ‘Fair Food Contests’ with Steve Rogers and Davis Hill

Sign up for the ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’ (Adult division or Youth division) at www.wbfj.org

“Red White and Moo”: The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 3-12, 2025 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. https://carolinaclassicfair.com/

‘You can’t always predict, but you can prepare’

Leigha Cordell, with the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Emergency Management Team, gives some timely tips on being prepared during severe weather.

Learn more about making a plan, building a preparedness kit and ways to get information www.readyforsyth.org

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through November

“Hurricane Helene (Sept. 26, 2024) was a stark reminder of how destructive tropical systems can be, and it should prompt all of us in every corner of the state to make sure we’re prepared” -Governor Josh Stein

Donation Station Program: Helping feed families facing food insecurity.

Virginia Lopez, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent with the NC Cooperative Extension – Forsyth County Center, shares how we can hop and donate locally through area farmer’s markets in Forsyth County. The Donation Station Program runs through September. Info: https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/news/2026/ or call (336) 703-2850.

Caregiver Stress can be deadly.

Currently, 63 million Americans are full-time caregivers. Sad news about the ‘sudden’ passing of Dolly Parton on Tuesday at the age of 80. Dolly was the primary caregiver for her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean. Carl passed in March 2025 at 82. In the months that followed, Dolly said publicly that while watching over Carl, she let her own health go. Skipped appointments, ignored symptoms and warning signs, and totally ran on empty.

Neal K Shah share about the common negative effects of high stress caregiving…

*Chronic physical decline…The ‘widowhood’ effect…and Sudden loss of purpose

https://www.wpsdlocal6.com/health/dolly-parton-s-health-struggle-highlights-a-crisis-facing-millions-of-american-caregivers/article_55da4039-50d9-4a25-95e3-ddac1e65699a.html

Neal K Shah, “America’s chief elder officer”, is a healthcare researcher focused on caregiving for the aging population. Neal is the CEO of CareYaya, a social enterprise providing affordable eldercare, and serves on North Carolina’s Steering Committee on Aging. https://www.usnews.com/topics/author/neal-k-shah

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 30, 2026)

Sunday @ 5 is a weekly public affairs podcast hosted by Verne Hill.