Dolly Parton’s ‘Imagination Library’ Free Books for Kids

Beyond her legendary music career, movies and her theme park, Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s ‘Imagination Library’ program has provided more than 300 million free books to children (from birth to age 5) since its launch in 1995. Learn more about Dolly’s ‘Imagination Library’ – even make a donation- through a link here https://donate.imaginationlibrary.com/

Governor Stein has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags (at state facilities) to half-staff through sunset Tuesday, September 1, 2026, in honor of Dolly Parton, who passed away on Tuesday at age 80. https://www.doa.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2026/08/25/lowering-us-and-nc-flags-half-staff-honor-dolly-parton?