WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Dolly Parton’s ‘Imagination Library’ Free Books for Kids

Dolly Parton’s ‘Imagination Library’ Free Books for Kids

wbfj-verne
August 28, 2026

Beyond her legendary music career, movies and her theme park, Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s ‘Imagination Library’ program has provided more than 300 million free books to children (from birth to age 5) since its launch in 1995.  Learn more about Dolly’s ‘Imagination Library’ – even make a donation- through a link here https://donate.imaginationlibrary.com/

 

Governor Stein has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags (at state facilities) to half-staff through sunset Tuesday, September 1, 2026, in honor of Dolly Parton, who passed away on Tuesday at age 80.  https://www.doa.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2026/08/25/lowering-us-and-nc-flags-half-staff-honor-dolly-parton?

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Friday News August 28, 2026

wbfj-verne
August 28, 2026

It’s (almost) Apple Picking time

wbfj-verne
August 28, 2026

Area Blood Drives (Aug 27 – Sept 01)

wbfj-verne
August 27, 2026

This week on Sunday@5 (Aug 30)

wbfj-verne
August 27, 2026

Thursday News August 27, 2026

wbfj-verne
August 27, 2026

WBFJ Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
August 26, 2026
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.