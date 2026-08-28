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Home It’s (almost) Apple Picking time

It’s (almost) Apple Picking time

wbfj-verne
August 28, 2026

It’s Apple Picking time in North Carolina!

From Reidsville to Flat Rock to Morganton to Moravian Falls.

A short drive or make it a daytrip.

Check out the list of Pick Your Own ‘Apple Farms’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

Perry Lowe Orchards
8741 North Carolina 16 in Moravian Falls, NC 28654

336.921.3123   https://www.perryloweorchards.com/

 

Apple Hill Orchard
2075 Pleasant Hill Avenue, Morganton, NC 28655  (828) 437-1224

 

Bee Sweet Orchards
2229 Pannel Rd Reidsville, NC  (336) 427-6933

 

Coston Farm
3748 Chimney Rock Hwy., Hendersonville, NC 28792  (828) 685-8352

 

Creasman Farms
280 Bent Arrow Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28792  (828) 685-7728

 

Grandad’s Apples N’ Such
2951 Chimney Rock Road Hendersonville, NC 28792  (828) 685-1685

 

Historic Orchard at Altapass 
1025 Orchard Rd, Spruce Pine, NC 28777   (828) 765-9531

 

Justus Orchard
187 Garren Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792   (828) 974-1232

 

Millstone Creek Orchards
506 Parks Crossroad Church Road, Ramseur, NC 27316  (336) 824-5263

 

 Skytop Orchards
1193 Pinnacle Mountain Rd, Flat Rock, NC 28731  (828) 692-7930

 

Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard
221 Stepp Orchard Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28792  (828) 685-9083

 

https://winstonsalem.macaronikid.com/articles/66c6ce4033cf4e1332d11ec1/triad-apple-picking-fun-your-ultimate-guide-to-local-orchards

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