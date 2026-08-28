It’s (almost) Apple Picking time
It’s Apple Picking time in North Carolina!
From Reidsville to Flat Rock to Morganton to Moravian Falls.
A short drive or make it a daytrip.
Check out the list of Pick Your Own ‘Apple Farms’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm
Perry Lowe Orchards
8741 North Carolina 16 in Moravian Falls, NC 28654
336.921.3123 https://www.perryloweorchards.com/
Apple Hill Orchard
2075 Pleasant Hill Avenue, Morganton, NC 28655 (828) 437-1224
Bee Sweet Orchards
2229 Pannel Rd Reidsville, NC (336) 427-6933
Coston Farm
3748 Chimney Rock Hwy., Hendersonville, NC 28792 (828) 685-8352
Creasman Farms
280 Bent Arrow Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28792 (828) 685-7728
Grandad’s Apples N’ Such
2951 Chimney Rock Road Hendersonville, NC 28792 (828) 685-1685
Historic Orchard at Altapass
1025 Orchard Rd, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 (828) 765-9531
Justus Orchard
187 Garren Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792 (828) 974-1232
Millstone Creek Orchards
506 Parks Crossroad Church Road, Ramseur, NC 27316 (336) 824-5263
Skytop Orchards
1193 Pinnacle Mountain Rd, Flat Rock, NC 28731 (828) 692-7930
Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard
221 Stepp Orchard Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28792 (828) 685-9083
https://winstonsalem.macaronikid.com/articles/66c6ce4033cf4e1332d11ec1/triad-apple-picking-fun-your-ultimate-guide-to-local-orchards