Friday News August 28, 2026

FINAL DAY: Diaper Drive supporting moms and babies through Salem Pregnancy.

The urgent need: new diapers sizes 3, 5, & 6.

Please consider dropping off new packs of diapers to Salem Pregnancy Care Center (3001 Maplewood Ave in Winston-Salem) during business hours.

AMAZON Wishlist at: https://www.amazon.com/…/3AZN9EROL17J1/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex…

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, August 28…

Livingstone College in Salisbury = 10 – 2pm

High Point Elks Lodge = 1:30pm – 6pm

Reeds United Methodist Church (Old Hwy 64) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Today is Bow Tie day and Forgive your Foe Friday (Mark 11)

Donation Station Program through the NC Cooperative Extension of Forsyth.

Shop local and give to help those in need (locally) at Cobblestone Farmers Market this Saturday (8am – noon) on S Marshall Street in downtown Winston-Salem. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/events/

Longtime Davidson County Commissioner Fred McClure has passed away at age 84.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/

Train lovers weekend across the Piedmont Triad

Southbound Model Train Expo at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

Saturday (9-4pm) + Sunday (10-4pm). FREE Parking Gate 7 off Shorefair Dr.

*One of the largest model train shows in NC by Southbound Model Railroaders. Adults: $10 (Covers both days) Kids 12 and under FREE. https://wsfairgrounds.com/events/2026-08-29/

The NC Transportation Museum is hosting the America 250 Locomotive Celebration (Friday thru Sunday) in Spencer. More than 30 specially painted locomotives from across the country will be in Spencer for the celebration.

Tickets start at $44 for adults and $28 for children. www.nctransportationmuseum.org/

Winston-Salem Open

…Pro-Tennis at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex thru Saturday.

https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/tournament/special-events

Winston-Salem Dash hosting the Bowling Green Hot Rods

Saturday first pitch at 6:30pm.

Sunday afternoon at 2pm.

*Final DASH home games at Truist Stadium for the season. www.wsdash.com

Tis the season of Pumpkin Spice…

Krispy Kreme: Pumpkin Spice original glazed donuts thru the weekend (limited).

*Kiser Country in Welcome already has its Fall Menu flowing!!!

It’s (almost) Apple Picking time in North Carolina! A short drive or make it a daytrip.

From Reidsville to Flat Rock to Morganton to Moravian Falls.

Check out the list of Pick Your Own ‘Apple Farms’ on the News Blog…

https://winstonsalem.macaronikid.com/articles/66c6ce4033cf4e1332d11ec1/triad-apple-picking-fun-your-ultimate-guide-to-local-orchards

Rescue efforts continue in areas devastated by that devastating flood along the Himalayan border between Nepal and China (Tibet). Hundreds of people are still missing. Dozens of Americans and other foreign nationals are among at least 1,300 people unaccounted for, according to AP news.

https://apnews.com/live/nepal-china-flash-flood-news-updates-08-28-2026

*Samaritan’s Purse and Convoy of Hope are both on the ground offering assistance.

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/samaritans-purse-sending-relief-after-deadly-flooding-in-nepal/

https://convoyofhope.org

Surry Central High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a possible weapon on campus. After a search – No weapon was found. Principal Matthew Richardson wish to thank the school resource officer and local law enforcement agencies for their response.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/surry-central-high-school-lockdown-law-enforcement-search-campus/73544752

Longtime voice actor Peter Cullen – best known for voicing Optimus Prime in the “Transformers” franchise as well as Eeyore in several “Winnie the Pooh” projects – passed away on Wednesday. Peter Cullen was 85

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/peter-cullen-optimus-prime-transformers-eeyore-1236683075/

High School Football (Week 2)

Winners from Thursday night…

Winston-Salem Prep over Carver

Southwestern Randolph over Trinity

*Eastern Guilford at Williams (Postponed)

The Eastern Guilford / Williams game was postponed yesterday after several Williams High School players were involved in a car crash. ‘Miraculously everyone only got with scrapes and cuts. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

Friday Night Football (Week 2)

Oak Grove at Reagan

Parkland hosting Walkertown

Glenn at Reynolds

West Forsyth at Grimsley

Bishop McGuinness hosting West Davidson

Central Davidson at Atkins

Mount Tabor at Lake Norman

Northern Guilford at East Forsyth

North Forsyth at HP Andrews

North Davidson at Lexington

Ledford at East Davidson

Mount Airy hosting East Wilkes

Elkin at North Stokes

South Stokes at West Stokes

Starmount at East Surry

Forbush hosting Wheatmore

West Wilkes at North Surry

Source: Winston-Salem Journal

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/football/article_7d146e16-9342-4224-b534-4e978a386ee8.html

https://ncfootballnews.com/north-carolina-high-school-football-scores-2026-week-2/

After the game, join Dave on CrossRoad Radio tonight at 10pm on WBFJ