Monday News August 31 2026

Final day of August. Today is Eat outside day…and Trail Mix day

“Booze it and Lose it” campaign begins statewide today thru Labor Day.

Late summer heat wave?

Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday through Friday,

with that “feel like” temperature (heat + humidity) closer to 100 degrees.

Tips to stay cool, lower your bill and conserving energy (Duke Energy)

*Keep curtains and blinds CLOSED on the sunny side of your home.

*Set your thermostat (AC) to the ‘highest’ comfortable setting.

*Operate your ceiling fan (in the counter clockwise direction during the summer).

https://clark.com/homes-real-estate/best-thermostat-setting-summer/?

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, August 31…

Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville = 11am – 3:30pm

High Point Rockers = Noon – 4:30pm

Stallings Memorial Baptist in Salisbury = 11:30am – 4pm

Clemmons Library = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Celebration of Life Service for Fred McClure (longtime Davidson County Commissioner) is planned for Tuesday morning (Sept 01) at 11am at Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery in Salisbury.

Visitation is TONIGHT from 5pm till 7pm at Davidson Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel.

McClure passed away last Thursday at the Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington.

https://www.davidsonfuneralhome.net/obituaries/fred-mcclure-jr

Today is “International Overdose Awareness Day”

An Overdose Awareness event happening this evening (6pm -7:30pm) at Highland Avenue Park in Winston-Salem. This family-friendly event will honor those that we have lost to overdose. Community resources, naloxone training, music and food trucks.

Hosted by Forsyth County Behavioral Health Services, Twin City Harm Reduction Collective and GreenTree Peer Support Program

https://www.forsyth.cc/article.aspx?NewsID=29236

Is it safe to eat lettuce yet?

After this summer’s illness outbreak tied to iceberg lettuce, health experts now suggest that it is generally safe to eat. In an update last week, the US FDA said it “remains confident that all recalled iceberg lettuce related to this specific Cyclospora outbreak is off the market” and that “product should no longer be available in stores or restaurants.” https://www.cnn.com/2026/08/31/health/lettuce-cyclosporiasis-outbreak-wellness?

Food Safety Forum planned for Tuesday (Sept 01) from 9am – 11am at the Forsyth County Health Department (799 Highland Avenue, Winston Salem).

Ever wonder why a rule is a rule? Or why cooling is always an issue?

What is going on in the Food Safety world? This event is for you!

The Forsyth County’s Environmental Health will answer questions about the Food Code, violations we see in the field, and of course, great raffle prizes.

Open to anyone with an interest in food safety. No RSVP required:

Questions, call (336) 703-3225 https://www.facebook.com/FCDPH

Don’t wait to update your voter information or register to vote in November.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Rabies alert (more information on our website, wbfj.fm)

State health officials have identified 10 locations across North Carolina, including events in Davidson and Davie counties, where people may have been exposed to rabies through contact with baby goats from a traveling petting zoo.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/

Several coyotes have been spotted along Silas Creek Parkway near Forsyth Tech, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office. Officials say rabies continues to be a big concern. Some of the coyotes have started approaching people and animals.

Anyone who encounters an aggressive animal such as a coyote should immediately contact Animal Services at 336-727-2112. Press Release

A climber who suffered multiple fractures during a fall in Linville Gorge on Sunday morning was airlifted to safety in an hourslong rescue operation. Three firefighters who are part of the N.C. Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team deployed in a National Guard Blackhawk to help get the injured climber out of the rough, mountainous area.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2026/08/30/linville-gorge-injured-climber-rescue

At least one fatality, as many as 15 others are missing after flash flooding in the Grand Canyon over the weekend. The flooding also damaged a water pipeline serving tourist areas, ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/20-missing-grand-canyon-extreme-flash-flooding-rcna595197

“Overwhelming” The death toll continues to rise after catastrophic flooding swept parts of the Nepal border with Tibet (China) last week. At least 900 fatalities with thousands still missing. Heavy rain prompted fresh flood warnings for some areas over the weekend. Rescuers are still struggling to reach devastated communities. www.nbcnews.com/world/asia/death-toll-nepal-floods-tops-900-number-missing-nearly-doubles-rcna595267

The Northwest Guilford community is grieving the sudden loss of Caden Sorrell, an 8th grader who died after a “medical incident that occurred on campus” Friday morning.

Please pray for the family and all that knew Caden. https://www.facebook.com/nwgmsptso

It’s (almost) Apple Picking time in North Carolina! A short drive or make it a daytrip.

From Reidsville to Flat Rock to Morganton to Moravian Falls.

BTW: Perry Lowe Farms near Wilkesboro opens this Labor Day weekend!!!!

Check out the list of Pick Your Own ‘Apple Farms’ on the News Blog…

https://winstonsalem.macaronikid.com/articles/66c6ce4033cf4e1332d11ec1/triad-apple-picking-fun-your-ultimate-guide-to-local-orchards

Longing for Low-tech? Ron Burda recently bought a new Toyota RAV4 and can attest that he hates the driver-assistance technology—but not because he’s older. The 85-year-old Gilbert, Arizona resident thinks drivers shouldn’t need help staying on the road or avoiding running into things. “People need to learn how to drive as they have for 100 years.” Burda found the digital speedometer hard to read compared with the physical gauges in his previous car. While the car has an option to switch to an analog-style reading, it took a tech at his dealership – about a half-hour to figure out! He’s found a workaround for other annoyances: Sticking pieces of tape to the display so he can find critical buttons by touching them, instead of looking. Burda (who is 85) is part of a vocal minority fighting the auto industry’s obsession with packing new technology into cars. (Wall Street Journal) https://www.wsj.com/lifestyle/cars/driver-assistance-technology-dashboard-ead96bd2?fbclid=IwY2xjawTdiKdleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFSOHVHdkttb1VUWHZiaTFhc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHozv4_YN2-xd5Bbfj6Ti0w8eJYVqdO2APgX0icKzFUDqjEmIh87te7p9XfES_aem_zuV1zXSeTNM_Yp-HA5ysUw