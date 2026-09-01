Tuesday News September 01 2026

21 days till Fall.

4 months until New Year’s Day!

Booze it and Lose it campaign continues thru Labor Day weekend

Late summer heat wave continues.

Please check on neighbors, friends, and family who may be vulnerable to heat-related illness.

Due to extreme heat expected this week, the Winston-Salem Transit Authority (WSTA) is offering FREE fixed-route bus service through Thursday (Sept. 1-3)

to help residents access local cooling centers and find relief from the heat.

Tropical Storm Edouard is closing in on the Gulf Coast, and is forecast to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border today. September is typically the peak of Atlantic hurricane season.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, September 1…

Becks Lutheran Church in Lexington = 2pm – 6:30pm

Elks Lodge in Winston Salem = 2:30pm – 7pm

Tabernacle Baptist Church in High Point = 2:30pm – 7pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Health data breaches are surging. If your personal or medical data is exposed in a healthcare breach, experts recommend the following actions:

Freezing your credit files

Replacing vulnerable passwords with highly secure passkeys

Avoid reusing passwords across multiple accounts

Tips on how to freeze your credit: www.wxii12.com/article/how-to-freeze-your-credit-protect-identity-theft/70855811

College Football: Wake Forest is ‘healthy’ heading into Thursday night’s home opener against Akron. Kick off at 7pm at Allegacy Stadium.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/football/article_2fb82b2b-bb1b-4104-8e21-da615227df68.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

The Salvation Army of Winston-Salem is collecting NEW pillows during the month of September for families at their ‘Center of Hope Family Shelter’.

Donations can be dropped off at their location (N Trade St) Mon-Fri, 8:30-4:30.

September marks the unofficial end of summer and the beginning of fall

Deep Discounts for September (Clark Howard)

Appliances, TVs, Laptops,

End-of-Season close-outs

Look for deals on grills, chainsaws, leaf blowers and lawnmowers

Food Deals…

National Cheese Pizza Day: September 5

National Guacamole Day: September 16

National Cheeseburger Day: September 18

National Coffee Day: September 29 https://clark.com/save-money/september-deals/

‘Growing Native: Native Plants & Pawpaw Field Day’ planned for Saturday, Sept 12 from 10am – 2pm at their new Forsyth Extension Center in Tobaccoville.

“Growing Native” will feature a vendor market, program tables and activities from Extension and Community Partners, presentations, and a Kid’s Zone. Explore how native plants can support healthy landscapes, pollinators, wildlife, and local food production.

Pre-register www.eventbrite.com/e/native-plant-and-pawpaw-field-day-tickets-1995023964382?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

*NC Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center is located at 7232 Center Drive Tobaccoville

Office: (336) 703-2869

Project Homeless Connect event happening Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 11am – 3pm at Two Cities Church on N. Patterson Ave in Winston-Salem.

**Donations needed for this year’s Project Homeless Connect, a one-day event dedicated to connecting individuals in our community experiencing homelessness with resources and support. The event offers free health screenings, housing resources, career and education services, veterans’ services, and essential supplies.

**Drop off donations before Sept. 15 at the Dream Center or at City Hall (Bryce Stuart Building) entrance. Items needed…

Sunscreen & Bug spray

Underwear & Socks (all ages & sizes)

Non-perishable items

First Aid Kits (bandages, antiseptic wipes, over the counter medications)

Hygiene Kit: toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, shampoo, razors, menstrual products

HUMMINGBIRD LOVERS GET READY! The great hummingbird migration has just started and is currently underway across Minnesota, southern Canada and Maine. You’ll start to see even more heading south across the country in the weeks ahead. Get those hummingbird feeders out!

Don’t wait to update your voter information or register to vote in November.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

A 17-year-old high school student from Winston-Salem, who authorities say helped livestream and record a mass shooting at a California mosque in May, was indicted Monday on three counts of first-degree murder.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/crime-courts/article_

Celebration of Life Service for Fred McClure (longtime Davidson County Commissioner) is planned for this morning at 11am at Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery in Salisbury. https://www.davidsonfuneralhome.net/obituaries/fred-mcclure-jr