Native Plants & Pawpaw Field Day (Sept 12)

Growing Native: Native Plants & Pawpaw Field Day planned for Saturday, September 12 from 10am – 2pm at their new Forsyth Extension Center in Tobaccoville, NC.

“Growing Native” will feature a vendor market, program tables and activities from Extension and Community Partners, presentations, and a Kid’s Zone.

Come out to network with growers, gardeners, conservation organizations, and local businesses to explore how native plants can support healthy landscapes, pollinators, wildlife, and local food production. Stick around to learn something new at a scheduled lecture or an interactive informational booth.

*NC Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center is located at 7232 Center Drive Tobaccoville, NC 27050

office: (336) 703-2869

Pre-register (walk ins welcome) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/native-plant-and-pawpaw-field-day-tickets-1995023964382?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Thanks to Celine Richard, Horticulture Agent (Small Farms, Urban Agriculture & Local Foods) with the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension, for sharing about “Growing Native” with Wally and Verne on the WBFJ Morning Show (Sept 01, 2026).