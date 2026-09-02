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Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
September 2, 2026

I recently attended a couple wedding receptions that gave me reason to reflect.  As the night wore on, the music grew louder, and the exuberant group of young people on the dance floor grew more intense. In case you have not been privy to such an observance recently, such an occasion these days tends more to jumping, hands in the air and voices in unison at key moments.  This was a joyful group sharing a bond in the moment.

 

What struck me was how similar their Saturday night might look to their Sunday morning. Change the song and the wedding dance becomes the worship expression. “In one accord” was an obvious outtake.  The bride, the groom, the wedding party and the guests joined together in a joyful celebration.

 

I have no idea that heaven is an eternal dance party, but there is something in that comparison that brings a celebration to the banquet.  And all are invited to the dance floor.  Cue the music.

 

This metaphor may not hold well under tight scrutiny, but here’s to the joyful expression of our faith.

 

Shout with joy to the LORD, all the earth!

         Worship the LORD with gladness.

       Come before him, singing with joy.

Psalm 100:1-2

 

 

Wally

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