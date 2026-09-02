Wednesday News September 02, 2026

Late summer heat wave continues…

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT your outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Booze it and Lose it campaign continues thru Labor Day weekend

20 days till Fall.

Tips to stay cool, lower your bill and conserving energy (Duke Energy)

*Change your air filters associated with your AC UNIT!

*Keep curtains and blinds CLOSED on the sunny side of your home.

*Set your thermostat (AC) to the ‘highest’ comfortable setting.

*Operate your ceiling fan (in the counter clockwise direction during the summer).

https://clark.com/homes-real-estate/best-thermostat-setting-summer/?

SEPTEMBER SUN. The angle of the sun (in September) will be lower during the day, which matches the angle of sun in March. We also lose more than 2 minutes of daylight this month! -Tim Buckley (Meteorologist at News 2)

Due to extreme heat expected this week, the Winston-Salem Transit Authority (WSTA) is offering FREE fixed-route bus service through Thursday to help residents access local cooling centers and find relief from the heat.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, September 2…

Brookstown United Methodist Church in Pfafftown = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Brownsboro Rd = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Donations are needed for this year’s Project Homeless Connect, a one-day event dedicated to connecting individuals in our community experiencing homelessness with resources and support. Items needed…

Sunscreen & Bug spray

Underwear & Socks (all ages & sizes)

Non-perishable items \

First Aid Kits (bandages, antiseptic wipes, over the counter medications)

Hygiene Kits: toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, shampoo, razors + menstrual products.

*Donation drop off at the Dream Center or at City Hall (Bryce Stuart Building) entrance (WS).

Project Homeless Connect happening Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 11am – 3pm at Two Cities Church on N. Patterson Ave in Winston-Salem. The event offers free health screenings, housing resources, career and education services, veterans’ services, and essential supplies.

Thanks to Robin Bralley (BRA-lee) stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show to share more about “Love Your Neighbor” a ministry of New Day Community church in Lewisville. Come enjoy a meal and fellowship the first Thursday of each month.

*The next monthly meal this Thursday (Sept 3) from 6-8pm.

Since the pandemic, too many people have felt isolated and alone. ‘Love Your Neighbor’ hopes to create community and foster new relationships. CONTACT # 336 782-0331

New Day Community church is located at 1111 Lewisville -Clemmons Road. www.newdaylewisville.org/

Jesus replied, “‘You must love the Lord your God with all your heart, all your soul, and all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. A second is equally important: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ The entire law and all the demands of the prophets are based on these two commandments.” Matthew 22: 37-40 NLT (Love God, Love People)

Don’t wait to update your voter information or register to vote in November.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Carolyn Allen, the first woman to serve as mayor of Greensboro, has died.

Allen served as mayor for six years (1994 – 1999). ‘Long after she left City Hall, Carolyn Allen continued to be a voice for people who needed one…” www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/politics/

The State Health Department has launched a toolkit to help share information about new rules for NC Medicaid.

More information on changes to NC Medicaid on our website, wbfj.fm.

https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/beneficiaries/medicaid-is-changing?utm

Thanks, but no thanks?

Franklin Graham is turning down a huge government donation to Samaritan’s Purse.

Under the “America First Global Health Strategy,” groups like World Vision, Compassion International, and Samaritan’s Purse were being offered hundreds of millions of dollars.

But CBN News has learned that Samaritan’s Purse has decided not to accept the funds.

A statement from Graham explains:

“We were honored to be a part of this proposal. While we deeply appreciate the confidence that the State Department has placed in Samaritan’s Purse, after prayer and discussion, we have withdrawn from being a recipient of these funds…” https://cbn.com/news/politics/state-department-turns-faith-based-groups-major-shift-us-foreign-aid?

HUMMINGBIRD LOVERS GET READY!

The great hummingbird migration has just started and is currently underway across Minnesota, southern Canada and Maine. You’ll start to see even more heading south across the country in the weeks ahead. Get those hummingbird feeders out!

The Wilkes County town of Ronda has been given 30 days to come up with a corrective plan of action to resolve its financial crisis, or face state-ordered dissolution of its incorporation charter. Under state law, a town charter may be dissolved voluntarily by town officials or involuntarily if the town is found to be in severe financial distress. Concerns include repeated late audits, budget violations, problems involving federal payroll tax payments, persistent deficits in the town’s water and sewer fund, and other financial management issues. Rhonda was incorporated in 1907.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/government-politics/article_d4ddf4c4-50f2-40e6-a694-c97744144519.html#tracking-source=home-top-story