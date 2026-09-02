Project Homeless Connect: Donations Needed
Donations are needed for this year’s Project Homeless Connect, a one-day event dedicated to connecting individuals in our community experiencing homelessness
with resources and support.
Items needed…
Sunscreen & Bug spray
Underwear & Socks (all ages & sizes)
Non-perishable items \
First Aid Kits (bandages, antiseptic wipes, over the counter medications)
Hygiene Kits: toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, shampoo, razors,
menstrual products
*Donation drop off at the Dream Center or at City Hall (Bryce Stuart Building) entrance (WS).
NOTE: Project Homeless Connect happening Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 11am – 3pm at Two Cities Church on N. Patterson Ave in Winston-Salem.
The event offers free health screenings, housing resources, career and education services, veterans’ services, and essential supplies.