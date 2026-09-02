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Home Project Homeless Connect: Donations Needed

Project Homeless Connect: Donations Needed

wbfj-verne
September 2, 2026

Donations are needed for this year’s Project Homeless Connect, a one-day event dedicated to connecting individuals in our community experiencing homelessness

with resources and support.

Items needed…

Sunscreen & Bug spray

Underwear & Socks (all ages & sizes)

Non-perishable items \

First Aid Kits (bandages, antiseptic wipes, over the counter medications)

Hygiene Kits: toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, shampoo, razors,

menstrual products

 

*Donation drop off at the Dream Center or at City Hall (Bryce Stuart Building) entrance (WS).

NOTE: Project Homeless Connect happening Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 11am – 3pm at Two Cities Church on N. Patterson Ave in Winston-Salem.

The event offers free health screenings, housing resources, career and education services, veterans’ services, and essential supplies.

 

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