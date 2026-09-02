Changes coming to NC Medicaid (Toolkit)

The State Health Department has launched a toolkit to help share information about new rules for NC Medicaid.

For non-US citizens, new rules begin on Oct. 1, 2026. The following non-citizens will be eligible for Medicaid:

Lawful permanent residents (people with a green card)

Children up to age 19 and women who are pregnant or within 12 months postpartum (after birth), who are legally residing in the United States but do not have permanent immigration status

People with Cuban or Haitian entrant status

Citizens of the Freely Associated States (Micronesia, Marshall Islands or Palau) living in the US

For adults between the ages 19 and 64 without a disability who receive Medicaid through expansion, new rules start on Jan. 1, 2027. They will need to earn $580 each month per household to keep Medicaid or provide they are working, go to school or volunteer for 80 hours each month.

Those who do not meet the new requirements may lose full Medicaid benefits.

Those who do not need to prove new work requirements include:

Parents, guardians, caretaker relatives or family caregivers for a child under age 14 or a person with a disability

Anyone who has been determined by NC Medicaid as having a disability

Women who are pregnant or were pregnant in the last 12 months

The Medicaid toolkit includes flyers, social media posts, a rack card and a wallet card in English and Spanish.

More information on other rules can be found https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/beneficiaries/medicaid-is-changing?utm