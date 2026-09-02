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Forsyth County Newsletter (September 2026)

wbfj-verne
September 2, 2026

The September edition of the Forsyth County Newsletter is here! This month’s highlights include:

 

·     Your Tax Dollars at Work: Learn how Forsyth County uses tax dollars, with education, public safety, and Health and Human Services making up the county’s three largest areas of spending.

·     Forsyth Fun Fest: The sixth annual Forsyth Fun Fest returns to Highland Avenue Park on Sept. 26 with a job fair, free food, family activities, health services, voter registration, and information about county programs and services.

·     Commissioners Update: Interim Commissioner Chris Parker was sworn in following Don Martin’s retirement, while Gloria Whisenhunt was elected chair and Gray Wilson vice-chair.

·     Disc Golf Comes to Tanglewood Park: New 18-hole and 6-hole disc golf courses at Tanglewood Park will open Sept. 18, offering options for experienced players, beginners, and families.

·     Skybound Flight Festival: The second annual Skybound Flight Festival takes place Sept. 12 at the Forsyth Tech Mazie S. Woodruff Aviation Technology Lab with aircraft displays, discovery flights, drone demonstrations, STEM activities, and more.

·     Health Fair & Naloxone Training: Health and Human Services is hosting a community resource fair and opioid overdose reversal training at the Clark Campbell Transportation Center.

·     Child Support Services Exceeds Collection Goal: Forsyth County Child Support Services collected more than $22 million for local families last fiscal year, exceeding its collection goal and ranking fifth in the state.

·     County Career Expo: Residents can explore career opportunities with Forsyth County at the Government Career Expo on Sept. 24 and meet hiring teams from across county government.

·     Board of Elections Staff Receive State Certification: Four Forsyth County Board of Elections employees earned North Carolina Certified Election Administrator credentials, bringing the number of certified staff to eight.

 

Thank you for staying connected with Forsyth County. We hope you enjoy this month’s updates!

https://forsyth.cc/newsletter/?utm_source=constantcontact&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=september

 

 

 

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