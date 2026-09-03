Thursday News September 03 2026

19 days till Fall.

Booze it and Lose it campaign continues thru Labor Day weekend

Dangerous heat wave continues

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT your outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Reminder: On a 90-degree day, a vehicle’s interior can quickly heat up to over

100 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees within 30 minutes.

https://www.kadn.com/news/local/good-question-how-hot-can-your-car-get/article

Tips to stay cool, lower your bill and conserving energy (Duke Energy)

*Change your air filters associated with your AC UNIT!

*Keep curtains and blinds CLOSED on the sunny side of your home.

*Set your thermostat (AC) to the ‘highest’ comfortable setting.

*Operate your ceiling fan (in the counter clockwise direction during the summer).

https://clark.com/homes-real-estate/best-thermostat-setting-summer/?

Due to extreme heat expected this week, the Winston-Salem Transit Authority (WSTA) is offering FREE fixed-route bus service again today ((Sept 3) to help residents access local cooling centers and find relief from the heat.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, September 3…

Mt Tabor High School in Winston Salem = 8:30am – 2:30pm

Archdale Recreation Center = 9am – 1pm

King Public Library = 10am – 2pm

The Crossing Church (North Main Campus) in Kernersville = 2 – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Update: Drought levels across the Piedmont, foothills, and mountains remain unchanged, according to the latest US Drought Monitor. Last weekend’s showers brought enough rain to hold local drought levels steady. Northern Guilford, Rockingham, and parts of Caswell remain under Extreme Drought (Level 3). https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap.aspx

The Salvation Army of Winston-Salem is collecting NEW pillows

during the month of September for their Center of Hope Family Shelter.

Donations can be dropped off at their location (N Trade St) Mon-Fri, 8:30-4:30.

Reminder: On a 90-degree day, a vehicle’s interior can quickly heat up to over

100 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees within 30 minutes.

https://www.kadn.com/news/local/good-question-how-hot-can-your-car-get/article

College Football: Deacs vs the Zips

Wake Forest home opener TONIGHT against Akron.

Stay cool: It will be close to 90 degrees at the 7pm Kick off at Allegacy Stadium.

Fans attending the game are allowed to bring one clear, unopened plastic water bottle into Allegacy Stadium. The stadium will also have misters and cooling stations.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/wellness/article_

Traffic Update: With demolition of two fire damaged buildings nearing completion, a section of North Main Street (between Center Street and First Street) in Uptown Lexington is expected to reopen on Friday.

The reopening includes roadway and pedestrian access.

FYI: An early morning fire destroyed SHOTO and The Candy Factory and impacted surrounding businesses on May 19. North Main between Center Street and First Street has remained closed while crews secured the damaged structures and coordinated demolition work. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/demolition-of-buildings-nears-completion-north-main-street-expected-to-reopen-friday/article_

Your VOTE counts…

Don’t wait to update your voter information or register to vote in November.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

The State Health Department has launched a toolkit to help share information about new rules for NC Medicaid.

More information on changes to NC Medicaid on our website, wbfj.fm.

https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/beneficiaries/medicaid-is-changing?utm

Deadlocked jury in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial returns for sixth day of deliberation.

Is Clancy criminally responsible for the strangling deaths of her three children in their Massachusetts home in 2023. https://apnews.com/live/lindsay-clancy-trial-09-03-2026

US oil giant Chevron confirms it will expand operations in Venezuela

https://www.wxii12.com/article/oil-chevron-venezuela-operations/73582950

Activist Gloria Steinem has died at 92. In 1972, Steinem co-founded Ms. magazine, the first nationally circulated magazine created and run entirely by women.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/gloria-steinem-dies-at-92/73602614

Sad news: Former Wake Forest football star and NFL cornerback

Alphonso Smith has died of an apparent suicide on Wednesday in Florida.

Smith was 40 years old.

Smith, who was a sophomore on the Deacs 2009 ACC championship football team, later spent three seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/football/article_

NOTE: If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available through the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, just call or text 988…online at https://988lifeline.org/

FREE, confidential mental health, emotional distress, or substance use support.