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Home SUN@5: 25th anniversary of 9/11 (Billy Graham Radio Special)

SUN@5: 25th anniversary of 9/11 (Billy Graham Radio Special)

wbfj-verne
September 2, 2026

An unforgettable day in US history, September 11, 2001.

Next Friday is the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Do you remember where you were when you heard the news?

A time of ‘Reflection and Remembrance’ 

Seeking God’s love, mercy, and sovereignty in the darkest of times

This weekend’s program will feature two messages from Billy Graham—including his address to the nation three days after the 9/11 terror attacks.

Franklin Graham will share how the 9/11 tragedy led to the creation of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team …a ministry that shares the hope of Jesus Christ with people in the aftermath of disasters around the world.

A 24-hour prayer line is available by calling 1-855-255-PRAY or click https://peacewithgod.net/

 

A ministry outreach of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association  https://billygraham.org/tv-specials#

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Sept 6, 2026)

 

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