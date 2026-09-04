Friday News September 04, 2026

Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert today

Dangerous heat through Saturday. Less humidity by Monday!

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT your outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Booze it and Lose it campaign continues thru Labor Day weekend

18 days till Fall.

Today is Friday, September 4…National Food Bank Day

Today is ‘Wear Teal for ovarian cancer awareness’

…representing courage, strength, and hope.

*Ovarian cancer is the 5th deadliest cancer overall for women. So early diagnosis is key!

https://ovarian.org/wear-teal-day-ovarian-cancer-awareness-month/

Traffic Update: Uptown Lexington

That section of North Main Street (between Center Street and First Street) is back OPEN after being closed since May 19. *The roadway and sidewalk is back open!

FYI: Remember that fire that destroyed SHOTO and The Candy Factory and impacted surrounding businesses back on May 19.

Update: Last weekend’s showers brought enough rain to hold local drought levels ‘steady’ across most of the Piedmont Triad and Foothill communities, according to the latest US Drought Monitor. Northern Guilford, Rockingham, and parts of Caswell remain under an Extreme Drought (Level 3). https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap.aspx

Protect your skin. Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside.

*Re-apply every two hours. Check out the EWG Healthy Living App that compares sunscreen (and much more) or their website at https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

Due to extreme heat, the Winston-Salem Transit Authority (WSTA) continues to offer FREE fixed-route bus service again – to help residents access local cooling centers and find relief from the heat.

The Salvation Army of Winston-Salem is collecting NEW pillows

during the month of September for their Center of Hope Family Shelter.

Donations can be dropped off at their location (N Trade St) Mon-Fri, 8:30-4:30.

High School Football (Week 3)

North Davidson at Ledford

Grimsley at East Forsyth (Battle of the unbeatens)

Reagan at Reidsville

Lexington at Thomasville

North Forsyth at Carver

Glenn hosting Parkland

Oak Grove hosting Salisbury

Forbush at Starmount

https://ncfootballnews.com/north-carolina-high-school-football-scores-2026-week-3/

https://www.highschoolot.com/football/

After the game, turn up CrossRoad Radio at 10pm on WBFJ.

Starting today (Sept 4), election officials across North Carolina are starting to mail out ‘absentee ballots’ to voters who request a ballot for the upcoming mid-term election. All registered voters can choose how they wish to cast their ballot: by mail, in person during the 17-day early voting period (starting Oct 15), or in person on Election Day (Nov 3). BTW: North Carolina is the first state in the country to send absentee ballots to voters. www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2026/09/02/voting-2026-general-election-begins-week-nc

Your VOTE counts

Don’t wait to update your voter information or register to vote in November.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Praise: Two men have been pulled alive from a hydropower tunnel in Nepal, more than a week (9 days) after catastrophic floods devastated the Napel / Tibet border.

The discovery of the two has given rescuers renewed hope that more individuals can be saved. Hundreds of hydropower workers are missing from the disaster.

https://www.cnn.com/2026/09/03/world/live-news/nepal-china-flood-hnk-intl

YIKES: Diesel has hit a new record price in the U.S – soaring to an average of $5.85 a gallon for the first time ever – as the six-month war with Iran disrupts the world’s flow of fuel. Because diesel is used for many freight and delivery networks, higher diesel prices mean higher transportation costs (and the consumer paying a little more).

https://apnews.com/article/gas-diesel-prices-us-iran-war-ebd01b9773365ee40550dcfd7d3ebf87

The State Health Department has launched a toolkit to help share information about new rules for NC Medicaid.

More information on changes to NC Medicaid on our website, wbfj.fm.

https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/beneficiaries/medicaid-is-changing?utm

Today is wear your ‘College Colors’ day

College Football: Big WIN for the DEACS last night (38-16) over Akron

*The WAKE FOREST and WSSU Marching Bands both performed last night!!

https://journalnow.com/

College Football (Saturday, Sept 5)

WSSU (the Rams) home opener hosting Mars Hill (8pm) Bowman Gray Stadium

Appalachian State hosting Maine (3:30pm at the Rock in Boone)

Duke hosting Tulane (3:30pm)

UNC-Charlotte hosting the Citadel (3:30pm)

On the Road…

Western Carolina, Gardner-Webb, Elon…

East Carolina at Alabama (noon)

*NC State hosting the Richmond Spiders on Friday, Sept 11 (7pm) in Raleigh.

“…it is impossible to please God without faith.

Anyone who wants to come to him must believe that God exists

…He rewards those who sincerely seek Him”

-Hebrews 11:6 NLT