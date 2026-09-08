Tuesday News September 08 2026

Today (Sept 8) is ‘988’ Day, a day to raise awareness about the 988 Suicide and Crisis lifeline…celebrating 4 years (2022).

Call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8…online at https://988lifeline.org/

FREE confidential mental health, emotional distress, or substance use support

*WBFJ-FM turns 32 on Wednesday, September 09!

Two weeks until the official start to FALL (Tue, Sept 22).

Carolina Classic Fair is 24 days away!! Beginning October 2.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, September 8…

Piedmont Triad Regional Council in Kernersville = 11am – 3pm

Hillsdale Church in Advance = 1:30pm – 6pm

Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge = 2:30- 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Tonight on Focus on the Family (9pm on WBFJ-FM)…

Strengthen Your Marriage with Bill and Pam Farrel

They share how you can strengthen your marriage by affirming your spouse, cultivating healthy habits, and planning time for romance.

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/strengthen-your-marriage-with-a-meet-up/?

It’s Apple Picking time in North Carolina! A short drive or make it a daytrip.

From Reidsville to Flat Rock to Morganton to Moravian Falls.

BTW: Perry Lowe Farms near Wilkesboro opened this past Labor Day weekend!

Check out the list of Pick Your Own ‘Apple Farms’ on the News Blog…

Donations are needed for Project Homeless Connect, a one-day event connecting individuals in our community experiencing homelessness with resources and support.

Items needed…

Sunscreen & Bug spray

Underwear & Socks (all ages & sizes)

Non-perishable items

First Aid Kits (bandages, antiseptic wipes, over the counter medications)

Hygiene Kits: toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, shampoo, razors + menstrual products.

*Donation drop off at the Dream Center or at City Hall (Bryce Stuart Building) entrance (WS).

Project Homeless Connect happening Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 11am – 3pm at Two Cities Church on N. Patterson Ave in Winston-Salem. The event offers free health screenings, housing resources, career and education services, veterans’ services, and essential supplies.

‘Growing Native: Native Plants & Pawpaw Field Day’ this Saturday, Sept 12 from 10am – 2pm at the new Forsyth Extension Center in Tobaccoville. FREE…

“Growing Native” will feature a vendor market, program tables and activities from Extension and Community Partners, presentations, and a Kid’s Zone. Explore how native plants can support healthy landscapes, pollinators, wildlife, and local food production.

Pre-register www.eventbrite.com/e/native-plant-and-pawpaw-field-day-tickets-1995023964382?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

*NC Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center is located at 7232 Center Drive Tobaccoville

Office: (336) 703-2869

Does someone in your church or community go above and beyond when it comes to packing shoeboxes through Operation Christmas Child?

You can nominate them as a ‘Shoebox Hero’. National Collection week, Nov 16-23, 2026.

Details at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/shoebox-heroes/?utm

Election 2026: All registered voters can choose how they wish to cast their ballot in the upcoming midterm election: by mail, in person during the 17-day early voting period (starting Oct 15), or in person on Election Day (Nov 3). BTW: North Carolina was the first state in the country to send absentee ballots to voters on Friday.

www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2026/09/02/voting-2026-general-election-begins-week-nc

Your VOTE counts

Don’t wait to update your voter information or register to vote in November.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Davidson-Davie community college is offering a new short-term ‘Pharmacy Tech Training course’ to help you get started in a rewarding career in health care!

This 8-week course begins Tue, Sept 15.

https://www.davidsondavie.edu/continuing_education/retail-pharmacy-technician-training/

Take the mystery out of Medicare, presented by Senior Services of WS/FC.

Explore your options, understand available resources, and plan ahead with confidence!

THIS WEDNESDAY, September 9 from Noon – 1pm. Register: bit.ly/medicare_webinar26

Have questions? Call 336-725-0907. Email srinaldi@seniorservicesinc.org

The State Health Department has launched a toolkit to help share information about new rules for NC Medicaid.

More information on changes to NC Medicaid on our website, wbfj.fm.

https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/beneficiaries/medicaid-is-changing?utm

The Salvation Army of Winston-Salem is collecting NEW pillows

during the month of September for their Center of Hope Family Shelter.

Donations can be dropped off at their location (N Trade St) Mon-Fri, 8:30-4:30.

NC-DMV is moving to an all-electronic registration system effective October 1st.

Starting Oct. 1, NC-DMV will no longer issue printed vehicle registration cards or license plate stickers. What this means for you:

You still need to pass an inspection and renew your registration annually

You don’t need to display a sticker or carry a physical card starting Oct. 1

Go to ncdmv.gov/registration for more details.

North Carolina will soon join a growing number of states nationwide that have adopted a digital driver’s license as an alternative form of identification. The DMV plans to launch the state’s new Digital ID (or mobile driver’s license), in December. The program will be free and optional for residents.

Our verse for today is from John 14, Jesus sharing with His disciples…

“Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe in Me as well.

In My Father’s house are many rooms. And if I go and prepare a place for you,

I will come back and welcome you into My presence

(verse 6) Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life.

No one comes to the Father except through Me…” –John 14:1-3,6 BSB