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Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
September 9, 2026

Stuff, so much stuff.

 

Roughly 1 in 10 Americans currently rent an off-site storage unit.

There are more self-storage units in America than all the McDonald’s, Starbucks and Subway locations combined.

 

We really love our stuff and sometimes we don’t want to get rid of it.

If you are like me (and my family), we have a lot of stuff.

I like to say that we are truly BLESSED with stuff.

Stuff that was bought (usually on sale).

Stuff that was given (well-meaning, hand-me-down stuff).

 

After 30 years in the same home, stuff begins to pile up.

So, we are preparing for a yard sale sometime soon.

 

Our church just started a new sermon series…about managing our stuff!

Coincidence?

 

One point that was brought out on Sunday…

God owns it all – everything.

 

In Romans 11:36 (NIV), Paul reminds us that we are just ‘stewards’ of our stuff.

 

“For from Him and through Him and for Him are all things.

             To Him be the glory forever! Amen”

 

 

-Verne

 

 

 

Self-Storage Stats: https://selfstoreusapa.com/self-storage-by-the-numbers-surprising-stats-fun-facts/

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