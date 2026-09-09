Wednesday News September 09 2026

WBFJ-FM celebrates 32 years TODAY (Sept 9, 1994)

Two weeks until the official start to FALL (Tue, Sept 22).

Carolina Classic Fair is 23 days away!! Beginning October 2.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Wednesday, September 9…

Davidson-Davie Community College (Thomasville) = 9am – 1pm

Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville = 11am – 3:30pm

Center Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Holy Cross Missionary Baptist Church in Mount Airy = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

After 25 years, TSA is bringing back ‘gate access’ for some people without plane tickets. Reviving a tradition that largely disappeared after 9/11. The program, called ‘Gateside by TSA PreCheck’ is free, but interested members must apply online up to three days before their planned visits and receive approval before going to the airport.

The program is initially available at 13 airports, including Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and Las Vegas. TSA plans to expand the program to more airports in the coming months. https://apnews.com/article/tsa-precheck-gateside-known-traveler-712d9888d3e7f00307a199c732986364

Emma Lou Mabe, co-founder of Mabe’s Berry Farm in Walnut Cove, passed away over the weekend. She was 93 years old.

Emma and her husband “Bill” bought the farm in 1962 and wanted to farm something other than tobacco. Mabe’s Berry Farm is one of the oldest strawberry farms in North Carolina. The strawberry farm spent celebrating 59 years as a women-owned business this past Mother’s Day. https://mabesberryfarm.com/

A funeral service is planned for this Friday afternoon (1pm) at Palmyra Methodist Church in Germanton. Visitation will be 11-1pm (on Friday).

https://www.burroughsfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Emma-Lou-Mabe?obId=49506243

Old Richmond Grill (brick-and-mortar building) on Reynolda Road was demolished on Tuesday. The building was torn down because it was in the path of a yet-to-be-built section of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway. Old Richmond Grill was built in 1955.

The current owners will still serve the community through their food truck.

www.wxii12.com/article/its-sad-old-richmond-grills-building-demolished-as-food-truck-continues-to-serve-the-triad/73645062

Election 2026: Your VOTE counts

Early voting starts Oct 15. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

Don’t wait to update your voter information or register to vote.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

It’s Apple Picking time in North Carolina! A short drive or make it a daytrip.

From Reidsville to Flat Rock to Morganton to Moravian Falls.

BTW: Perry Lowe Farms near Wilkesboro opened this past Labor Day weekend!

Check out the list of Pick Your Own ‘Apple Farms’ on the News Blog…

Donations are needed for Project Homeless Connect, a one-day event connecting individuals in our community experiencing homelessness with resources and support.

Items needed…

Sunscreen & Bug spray

Underwear & Socks (all ages & sizes)

Non-perishable items

First Aid Kits (bandages, antiseptic wipes, over the counter medications)

Hygiene Kits: toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, shampoo, razors + menstrual products.

*Donation drop off at the Dream Center or at City Hall (Bryce Stuart Building) entrance (WS).

Project Homeless Connect happening Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 11am – 3pm at Two Cities Church on N. Patterson Ave in Winston-Salem. The event offers free health screenings, housing resources, career and education services, veterans’ services, and essential supplies.

Does someone in your church or community go above and beyond when it comes to packing shoeboxes through Operation Christmas Child?

You can nominate them as a ‘Shoebox Hero’. National Collection week, Nov 16-23, 2026.

Details at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/shoebox-heroes/?utm

Stokes County Commissioners have delayed action on a rezoning request for a proposed data center development called Project Delta. The board’s decision came after a public hearing on the project Tuesday evening, which lasted more than four hours. *Stokes County Commissioners will meet again on Monday, Sept. 14.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/stokes-county-commissioners-delay-action-proposed-data-center/73649098

In Wilkes county, the Town of Ronda Board of Commissioners voted 3-1 to dissolve the town’s charter during Tuesday’s meeting.

www.wxii12.com/article/ronda-votes-dissolve-town-charter-board-meeting/73647032

Apple hosting its annual iPhone event today, with the biggest design change in years: a foldable iPhone??? CNN

Take the mystery out of Medicare, presented by Senior Services of WS/FC TODAY from Noon – 1pm. Have questions? Call 336-725-0907.

Explore your options, understand available resources: Register: bit.ly/medicare_webinar26