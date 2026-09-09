SUN@5: Important Role of Grandparents (Sept 13)

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (September 13, 2026)

Grandparent’s Day is this Sunday, September 13.

Dr. Joannie DeBrito shares more about the important role of grandparents.

That relationship with your grandkids – no matter if you live close or a thousand miles away or maybe it’s strained – you still have a role to play! Dr Joannie is a Focus on the Family counselor, a staff member with Legacy Coalition…and a grandmother!

Helpful Resources

Focus on the Family (Grandparenting) https://www.focusonthefamily.com/grandparenting/

Legacy Coalition (resources for grandparents) https://www.legacycoalition.com/resources/

It’s almost time to sign up for ‘FAFSA’ with financial expert Jack Wallace

Note: 85% of students will get some level of federal student aid, if they sign up! You can pre-register by September 15, with a projected launch date for FAFSA on or before October 01, 2026 https://studentaid.gov/

Verne chats with Taylor with the band, CAIN about baseball (she’s married to a pro-baseball star), tailgating and new music (‘Living Water’). CAIN: Live and In Worship Tour with special guest Jenn Johnson coming to the Tanger in Greensboro on Saturday, Sept 19 at 7pm. Wear RED to the concert! https://www.caintheband.com/

*CAIN (three siblings Taylor, Madison and Logan) grew up performing! Taylor is first born.

Listen to our program now…