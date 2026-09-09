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Suicide Prevention Awareness

wbfj-verne
September 9, 2026

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day (Sept 10)

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis

Call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at  9-8-8. Click https://988lifeline.org/

 

Do you know someone who is grieving the death of a loved one, due to suicide??

‘Suicide Loss Grief Support Group’ in Winston-Salem is a safe place to come together and talk openly with others who have shared a similar experience.

No matter where you are in your personal journey, you will find understanding, encouragement, and support to give you hope and healing.

You are not alone in this unique grief journey

*Reach out for more information at https://calvarynow.com/group-details/?id=14573 or call 336-714-5500

 

 

Connect with Associates in Christian Counseling by call 336-896-0065   https://christiancounseling.org/

 

 

 

Resources to Reduce the Stigma of Suicide and Mental Illness

Christian Association for Survivors of Suicide Loss (https://suicideloss.org/).

Be the One To Help Save a Life (https://bethe1to.com)

Suicide Awareness/Voices of Education (SAVE – https://www.save.org/)

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP – https://afsp.org/)

My Grief Care (https://www.mygriefcare.com/)

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS – https://www.ncdhhs.gov/about/department-initiatives/suicide-prevention-resources).

 

“God whispers to us in our pleasure, speaks in our conscience, but shouts to us in our pain.”   C.S. Lewis

 

“The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. (Jesus says) I have come that they may have life, and have it in all its fullness”  John 10:10 BSB

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