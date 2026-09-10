Thursday News September 10, 2026

12 days until the official start to FALL (Tue, Sept 22).

Carolina Classic Fair is 22 days away!! Beginning October 2.

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT your outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Reminder: On a 90-degree day, a vehicle’s interior can quickly heat up to over

100 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees within 30 minutes.

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis…

Call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8

*September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

“(The) thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy.

(Jesus) I have come that they may have life, and have it in all its fullness” John 10:10

Happy birthday to Miss Alma Gaffney from Elkin. She turns 106 today.

Her secret to a long life? “It’s better to stay busy. Don’t just sit down and give up.

Stay active. Go to church. Live a good, clean life.” According to WXII, some of Miss Alma’s favorite things: her faith, her family, and her love of music.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/elkin-woman-turns-106-shares-secret-to-long-life/73658476

“Dolly Parton Day” Students and teachers at East Forsyth participated in a library fundraiser this week in support of the Kernersville Public Library – to encourage children to spend less time on their phones and more time reading.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/dolly-parton-day-at-east-forsyth-honors-her-legacy-with-library-fundraiser/73659086

Fall (butterfly) migration has begun.

The fall Monarch butterfly migration should ‘peak’ mid-September to early October as millions travel south toward Mexico. https://wncmagazine.com/feature/just_fluttering_through

Donations are needed for Project Homeless Connect, a one-day event connecting individuals in our community experiencing homelessness with resources and support.

Items needed…

Sunscreen & Bug spray

Underwear & Socks (all ages & sizes)

Non-perishable items

First Aid Kits (bandages, antiseptic wipes, over the counter medications)

Hygiene Kits: toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, shampoo, razors + menstrual products.

*Donation drop off at the Dream Center or at City Hall (Bryce Stuart Building) entrance (WS).

Project Homeless Connect happening Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 11am – 3pm at Two Cities Church on N. Patterson Ave in Winston-Salem. The event offers free health screenings, housing resources, career and education services, veterans’ services, and essential supplies.

Christmas for the City: Volunteer Open House (2 meeting times)

(Sept 10) this afternoon from 4:30 – 6pm at Mixxer Community Makerspace

(Sept 11) Sherwood United Methodist Church from 8 – 9 a.m.

Whether you’re a returning volunteer or interested in getting involved for the first time, you’re invited to attend an upcoming information session to learn more about this year’s event, explore volunteer opportunities, and sign up to serve. https://www.christmasforthecity.com/

*This year’s Christmas for the City will be December 19 in downtown Winston-Salem.

Election 2026: Your VOTE counts

Early voting starts Oct 15. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

Don’t wait to update your voter information or register to vote.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Davidson-Davie community college is offering a new short-term ‘Pharmacy Tech Training course’ to help you get started in a rewarding career in health care!

This 8-week course begins Tue, Sept 15.

https://www.davidsondavie.edu/continuing_education/retail-pharmacy-technician-training/

The State Health Department has launched a toolkit to help share information about new rules for NC Medicaid. More information on changes to NC Medicaid on our website, wbfj.fm.

https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/beneficiaries/medicaid-is-changing?utm

A new Tractor Supply store is coming to northern Davidson County

According to county building permit records, the new Tractor Supply will be built on Highway 150 in the Arcadia community area near the Arcadia Family Restaurant and Pizzeria.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/new-tractor-supply-store-planned-for-northern-davidson-county/article

Two 14-year-olds are facing more than 120 charges each after High Point police said they were connected to dozens of recent vehicle break-ins and thefts at apartment complexes in northern High Point.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/high-point-teens-charged-in-vehicle-break-ins-and-thefts/73654216

Does someone in your church or community go above and beyond when it comes to packing shoeboxes through Operation Christmas Child?

You can nominate them as a ‘Shoebox Hero’. National Collection week, Nov 16-23, 2026.

Details at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/shoebox-heroes/?utm

The Salvation Army of Winston-Salem is collecting NEW pillows

during the month of September for their Center of Hope Family Shelter.

Donations can be dropped off at their location (N Trade St) Mon-Fri, 8:30-4:30.

It’s Apple Picking time in North Carolina! A short drive or make it a daytrip.

From Reidsville to Flat Rock to Morganton to Moravian Falls.

BTW: Perry Lowe Farms near Wilkesboro opened this past Labor Day weekend!

Check out the list of Pick Your Own ‘Apple Farms’ on the News Blog…

Heat related death. Derek Phillips, a marching band member at the University of Iowa, was taken off life support after he collapsed last Saturday during the Hawkeyes’ season-opening football game against Northern Illinois.

Derek collapsed in the heat on Saturday and suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

The University of Iowa announced before the game that the Hawkeye Marching Band, as well as the Iowa Spirit Squads, would forego halftime performances due to the heat. *BTW: The ‘feel-like’ temperature (heat + humidity) reached over 100 degrees in Iowa City on Saturday.

Please continue to pray for family and friends at the sudden loss of Derek…

https://nypost.com/2026/09/08/sports/iowa-marching-band-member-taken-off-life-support-after-collapsing-at-football-game/