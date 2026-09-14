Monday News September 14, 2026

8 days until the official start to FALL (Tue, Sept 22).

Carolina Classic Fair is 18 days away…beginning Friday, October 2.

FaithFest 2026 (recap) https://faithfestnc.com/

Praise: Hundreds of professions of faith. 168 baptized. Countless rededications.

Marriages mended. Addictions broken. LIVES CHANGED by the power of Jesus!

*FaithFest 2027 will be celebrating 10 years!

…expanding to THREE days (Thursday-Saturday, Sept 9-11) in Wilkesboro

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, September 14…

Davidson Health & Rehab in Lexington = 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Grace Baptist Church, Peters Creek Parkway (WS) = 2:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown = 2:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Union Baptist Church in Hamptonville = 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Final day for DONATIONS for Tuesday’s Project Homeless Connect…

Items needed…

Sunscreen & Bug spray

Underwear & Socks (all ages & sizes)

Non-perishable items

First Aid Kits (bandages, antiseptic wipes, over the counter medications)

Hygiene Kits: toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, shampoo, razors + menstrual products.

*Donation drop off at the Dream Center or at City Hall (Bryce Stuart Building) entrance (WS).

Project Homeless Connect happening Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 11am – 3pm

on N. Patterson Ave in Winston-Salem.

The event offers free health screenings, housing resources, career and education services, veterans’ services, and essential supplies. Questions? Call 336-734-1305

https://www.cityofws.org/m/newsflash/home/detail/2023

It’s almost time to sign up for ‘FAFSA’. You can pre-register now, with a projected launch date on or before October 1st. https://studentaid.gov/

Note: 85% of students will get some level of federal student aid, if they sign up!

Judge Judy is retiring after more than 30 years on TV. The 83-year-old earned her law degree from New York Law School and was appointed to the Family Court bench in 1982, later becoming supervising judge in Manhattan. She gained a reputation for her direct, no-nonsense style, and after appearing on “60 Minutes,” she was recruited for television, launching the syndicated courtroom show “Judge Judy” in 1996.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/judge-judy-retiring-judy-justice/73699661

Election 2026: Your VOTE counts

Don’t wait to update your voter information or register to vote.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

*Early voting starts Oct 15. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

It’s Apple Picking time in North Carolina! A short drive or make it a daytrip.

From Reidsville to Flat Rock to Morganton to Moravian Falls.

BTW: Perry Lowe Farms near Wilkesboro opens this Labor Day weekend!!!!

Check out the list of Pick Your Own ‘Apple Farms’ on the News Blog…

https://winstonsalem.macaronikid.com/articles/66c6ce4033cf4e1332d11ec1/triad-apple-picking-fun-your-ultimate-guide-to-local-orchards

North Carolina is once again “First in Flight” as an electric aircraft is now being used in the eastern part of the state to respond to 911 calls.

Hyde County Emergency Medical Services is using an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOL, for select emergency calls. A flight trained paramedic operating the craft was able to arrive, and provide help to a patient, about 20 minutes before a ground ambulance crew could. The N.C. flights are the first routine emergency medical response flights in the United States using an eVTOL aircraft. www.ems1.com

Page High School in Greensboro is mourning the death of Davion Fewell a student and JV football player that passed after being injured during Thursday night’s junior varsity football game against Grimsley. The district crisis team will be on campus this week. This tragic loss follows the passing of a football player from nearby Northwest Guilford high school just 2 weeks ago.

https://thencbeat.com/davion-fewell-passing-away-after-game-injury/?f

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis…

Call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8

The State Health Department has launched a toolkit to help share information about new rules for NC Medicaid. More information on changes to NC Medicaid on our website, wbfj.fm.

https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/beneficiaries/medicaid-is-changing?utm

Does someone in your church or community go above and beyond when it comes to packing shoeboxes through Operation Christmas Child?

You can nominate them as a ‘Shoebox Hero’. National Collection week, Nov 16-23, 2026.

Details at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/shoebox-heroes/?utm

The Salvation Army of Winston-Salem is collecting NEW pillows

during the month of September for their Center of Hope Family Shelter.

Donations can be dropped off at their location (N Trade St) Mon-Fri, 8:30-4:30.