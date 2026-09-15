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Resources for Caregivers

wbfj-verne
September 15, 2026

Our message for ‘caregivers’ on this national Caregivers Day

“You don’t have to go through your ‘journey’ alone”

 

Resources for Caregivers

Caregivers Wellbeing is a FREE support group for those caring for a loved one with any dementia, including Alzheimer’s. https://www.caregiverswellbeing.org/

(336) 480-6693

 

 

Register now for the Age Friendly Conference happening on Monday (OCT 12)

from 9am – 3pm at Senior Services Intergenerational Center (corner of Shorefair Drive + Deacon Blvd) in Winston-Salem. This one-day FREE conference is designed to connect older adults, caregivers, and community members with valuable resources and conversations that support healthy aging in Forsyth County. Questions? 336‑721-6954

**Presented by Senior Services in partnership with the Forsyth County Department of Social Services

www.seniorservices.org

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