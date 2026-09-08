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Shoebox Hero

wdecker_wbfj
September 8, 2026

Does someone in your church or community go above and beyond to ensure that children around the world have the opportunity to hear the Gospel of Jesus Christ through Operation Christmas Child? If so, we’d love to hear about them! Please nominate them as one of our Shoebox Heroes

Shoebox Heroes

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