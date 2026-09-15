Tuesday News September 15, 2026

ONE week until the official start to FALL (next Tue, Sept 22).

Carolina Classic Fair is 17 days away…beginning Friday, October 2.

Today is national VOTER Registration day…

To register to vote in North Carolina…

You must be a U.S. citizen.

Live in the county where you are registering for at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

Be at least 18 years old, or will be by the date of the general election (Nov 3).

Update your voter information or register to vote…soon!

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

*Early voting starts Oct 15. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

It’s almost time to sign up for ‘FAFSA’. You can pre-register now, with a projected launch date on or before October 1st. https://studentaid.gov/

Note: 85% of students will get some level of federal student aid, if they sign up!

The Salvation Army of Winston-Salem is collecting NEW pillows

during the month of September for their Center of Hope Family Shelter.

Donations can be dropped off at their location (N Trade St) Mon-Fri, 8:30-4:30.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, September 15…

St. Leo Catholic School in Winston Salem = 1pm – 5pm

Northwood Community Center in High Point = 1:30pm – 6pm

AMVETS Ladies Auxillary Old Hwy 52 in Welcome = 3pm – 7:30pm

Elkin Elementary School = 2pm – 6pm

Rehobeth Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm- 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Our message for ‘caregivers’ on this national Caregivers Day…

“You don’t have to go through your ‘journey’ alone”

Resources for Caregivers

Caregivers Wellbeing is a FREE support group for those caring for a loved one with any dementia, including Alzheimer’s. https://www.caregiverswellbeing.org/ (336) 480-6693

Register now for the Age Friendly Conference happening on Monday (OCT 12)

from 9am – 3pm at Senior Services Intergenerational Center (corner of Shorefair Drive + Deacon Blvd) in Winston-Salem. This one-day FREE conference is designed to connect older adults, caregivers, and community members with valuable resources and conversations that support healthy aging in Forsyth County. Questions? 336‑721-6954

**Presented by Senior Services in partnership with the Forsyth County Department of Social Services

www.seniorservices.org

Our ‘stuff’ (earthly possessions) tells a story about what we care about.

Our passions. Our focus or importance. Yes, our heart?

“Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven… For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also…”

Matthew 6: 19-21 BSB

Dash and Hoppers

Game 2 of the South Atlantic League Championship Series tonight in Greensboro. First pitch at 6:30pm. The Dash in the best of 3 series1 – 0.

The Dash are looking to clinch the title, while the Grasshoppers face elimination and must win to force a Game Three on Wednesday, September 16

https://journalnow.com/sports/article_5d76cbaf-70d2-4493-a721-6e25238df8d1.html

High School Football: Reagan, Grimsley, Page and Andrews remain unbeaten going into Week 5 of Friday Football. https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/football/article

Update: Stokes County commissioners voted in favor of rezoning more than 1,800 acres in Walnut Cove for the Project Delta hyperscale data center, after months of discussions and adjustments to the developer’s application.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/stokes-county-approves-project-delta-data-center-rezoning/73732915

Impacted by drought: You could be eligible for federal disaster assistance.

Up to $2 million in low-interest loans will be available to small businesses, private nonprofits, faith-based organizations and small agricultural entities.

Eligible counties in North Carolina include Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes.

Applications are available at sba.gov/disaster or by calling the SBA customer service center. The deadline is March 10, 2027. Source: The U.S. Small Business Administration.