Wednesday Word

Happy Wednesday!

Hope your week is going well, and you’re staying cool.

A little while back, I was looking at a project around the house that needed fixing. I’m no master carpenter, but I figured I could handle it.

Well, after two trips to the hardware store, a lot of scratching my head, and a few words of “encouragement” from my sweet wife, Judy (Judy, Judy, Judy), I had to admit defeat. It was just too big a job for me. I had to call in a friend who actually knew what he was doing.

It’s funny how we do that in life, isn’t it? We try to fix things on our own, we run into a wall, and we start to worry that the situation is just too far gone.

Reminds me of one of my favorite verses.

“I am the Lord, the God of all mankind. Is anything too hard for me?” — Jeremiah 32:27

When Jeremiah wrote this, things looked absolutely bleak. The Babylonian army was literally outside the city walls. Humanly speaking, it was a done deal. Game over. But right before this, God told Jeremiah to go out and buy a piece of property. Talk about a bad investment, right? Why buy land when the city is about to fall?

Because God wanted to prove a point. He wanted Jeremiah—and us—to know that when we see a dead end, He sees an opportunity.

When God asks, “Is anything too hard for me?”, it’s a rhetorical question. The answer is a resounding “no”.

There isn’t a problem you are facing today—whether it’s a broken relationship, a financial mountain, a health scare, or just a heavy heart—that catches Him off guard or leaves Him scratching His head.

If He can hold the universe together, He can handle whatever is stressing you out on a Wednesday afternoon.

So today, whatever that “too hard” thing is in your life, why don’t we hand the tools over to the Master Craftsman? Stop trying to fix it in your own strength. He’s got this.

Have a blessed rest of your week!

Papa John

P.S. Google AI helped with background information. And to the guy who left his grocery cart right in the middle of the parking space at the store yesterday… I pushed it to the corral for you. The easy stuff I can do. The hard stuff, I leave to the Father. Have a great week!