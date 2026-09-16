Wednesday News September 16, 2026

Final week of Summer. FALL (Autumn) begins next Tuesday (Sept 22).

Just over two weeks (16 days) until the start of the Carolina Classic Fair

Friday, October 2 – 11 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Today is Guacamole Day. Avocados (the main ingredient of Guac) contain more potassium by weight than bananas.

Too hard: To quickly ripen hard avocados for guacamole, place them in a brown paper bag with a ripe banana or apple and fold the top closed. Leave the bag at room temperature on your counter for 24 to 48 hours.

Green to brown? Guacamole turns brown because of oxidation—an enzyme in the avocado reacts with oxygen in the air. Acid from lime or lemon juice slows down this chemical reaction

https://www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/cooking-tips-tutorials/a36079339/how-to-ripen-avocado/

Neighbors pulling two people from a house fire on Tipton Street in High Point earlier this morning. The two people were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/high-point-fire-two-taken-to-hospital/73756414

A foundation started by former NFL player D.J. Reader will pay for the funeral expenses of Davion Fewell, the Page High School student who died after being injured during a football game last week. A vigil to honor Fewell’s life is planned for Thursday evening (7:30pm) at Page High School. www.wxii12.com/article/dj-reader-foundation-pays-page-high-school-funeral-expenses/73747548

Dodging debris, a dropped cell phone the cause of that bumpy ride for one Davidson County activity bus on Turner Road last week.

State Highway Patrol citing the bus driver with ‘driving left of center’.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/lexington-man-recalls-the-moments-a-davidson-county-activity-bus-crashed/73752733

The House of Representatives passing the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act on a voice vote Tuesday evening, sending the bill to the Senate. The legislation will eventually require automakers to provide AM radio as standard equipment without an additional charge. https://radioink.com/2026/09/16/house-passes-am-radio-for-every-vehicle-act/?

According to NRB’s Nic Anderson, “…this is a tremendous victory for Christian broadcasters and communicators across the country. AM radio remains a vital platform for sharing the Gospel, serving our communities, and delivering trusted, lifesaving information during emergencies.”

The Dash defeated the Grasshoppers (2-0) to win their first South Atlantic League title on Tuesday. https://journalnow.com/sports/article_5d76cbaf-70d2-4493-a721-6e25238df8d1.html

Village of Tobaccoville celebrating 35 years this Saturday (Sept 19)…Noon to 4pm at the Tobaccoville Village Park (the new section of the park located off Doral Drive).

Over 60 local vendors and multiple food trucks.

An auto and tractor show, plus appearances by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and Old Richmond Fire Department. Elvis tribute concert by Taylor Vaden

Family Fun: Kids’ games, door prizes, and free giveaways. https://tobaccovillenc.org/

A little change is coming

Starting Thursday (Sept 17), Chick-Fil-A (Peter’s Creek location) is rolling out a new order-taking system. And they are asking for ‘patience and grace’ with their team as they learn and adjust to the new system.

‘Veterans Benefits Live & Homeless Veterans Stand Down’ planned for Thursday and Friday (Sept 17 + 18) at the Goodwill location on University Parkway in Winston‑Salem. The in-person event will take place from 9am – 3pm both days.

Veterans can have one-on-one, same‑day access to VA benefit experts.

Additional services will be available to support Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness. * The event is on the bus line (stop 47265) along University Parkway.

https://www.milvets.nc.gov/news/events/veterans-benefit-live-homeless-veterans-stand-down

See You at the Pole 2026

…this Wednesday (Sept 23)

This year’s theme (verse) “Come to Me” from Matthew 11:28… https://syatp.com/

Your VOTE counts: Don’t wait to update your voter information or register to vote.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

*Early voting starts Oct 15. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

It’s almost time to sign up for ‘FAFSA’. You can pre-register now, with a projected launch date on or before October 1st. https://studentaid.gov/

Note: 85% of students will get some level of federal student aid, if they sign up!

The Salvation Army of Winston-Salem is collecting NEW pillows

during the month of September for their Center of Hope Family Shelter.

Donations can be dropped off at their location (N Trade St) Mon-Fri, 8:30-4:30.

Medicare annual Open Enrollment Period runs from October 15 through December 7, with any changes taking effect on January 1. Details and resources at wbfj.fm