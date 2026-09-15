WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home SUN@5: Cooperative Community Ministry

SUN@5: Cooperative Community Ministry

wbfj-verne
September 15, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5…

 

“Serving those in need in Davidson County” that’s the simple mission of Cooperative Community Ministry our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for September.

Verne chats with Beth Atkins, Executive Director of Cooperative Community Ministry

Listen now…

 

Cooperative Community Ministry was established in 1995 by several churches in the Thomasville area working together to help individuals and families in crisis.

Everyone deserves access to food, water, shelter, and clothing.  Every person should be treated with compassion, dignity, and respect.

 

Cooperative Community Ministry offers a food pantry, weekly community meals (Meals of Grace) as well as financial assistance to those in need.

Call 336-476-1842 for more information or click www.ccmtville.org/

 

Fundraising Events

Rotary Chili Cookoff near the Big Chair in Thomasville (October 3)

Casino Night (November 6)

 

Details

Food Pantry (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday) 10-1pm. Clients can stop by once a month for food assistance.

Meals of Grace community meals (Tue, Thurs, sometimes Friday)

Financial Assistance with basic needs.

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Sept 20, 2026)

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Local blood drives for Sept 17 – 21, 2026

wbfj-verne
September 16, 2026

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
September 16, 2026

Wednesday News September 16, 2026

wbfj-verne
September 16, 2026

CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
September 15, 2026

CHONDA PIERCE @ TRIAD BAPTIST

wdecker_wbfj
September 15, 2026

Tuesday News September 15, 2026

wbfj-verne
September 15, 2026
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.