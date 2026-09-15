SUN@5: Cooperative Community Ministry

This week on Sunday @ 5…

“Serving those in need in Davidson County” that’s the simple mission of Cooperative Community Ministry our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for September.

Verne chats with Beth Atkins, Executive Director of Cooperative Community Ministry

Listen now…

Cooperative Community Ministry was established in 1995 by several churches in the Thomasville area working together to help individuals and families in crisis.

Everyone deserves access to food, water, shelter, and clothing. Every person should be treated with compassion, dignity, and respect.

Cooperative Community Ministry offers a food pantry, weekly community meals (Meals of Grace) as well as financial assistance to those in need.

Call 336-476-1842 for more information or click www.ccmtville.org/

Fundraising Events

Rotary Chili Cookoff near the Big Chair in Thomasville (October 3)

Casino Night (November 6)

Details

Food Pantry (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday) 10-1pm. Clients can stop by once a month for food assistance.

Meals of Grace community meals (Tue, Thurs, sometimes Friday)

Financial Assistance with basic needs.

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Sept 20, 2026)