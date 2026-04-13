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Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries’ Reentry Center

wbfj-verne
April 13, 2026

Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries’ Reentry Center opening in May 2026.

Mark Hogsed, Executive Director of Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries, shares with Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about their new Reentry Center at the corner of University Parkway and Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem opening in May. A ribbon cutting is planned for 11 am on Thursday, May 7.
Mark shares more about this planned ‘hub for holistic support services’ including transitional housing for formerly incarcerated individuals, employment assistance, mentoring and life-skills development. The new space will also provide meeting space and additional office space for FJPM staff.
www.fjpm.org/reentry-center/

Also, the community is invited to join FJPM for their annual ‘Prayer Circle around the Jail’ at the Forsyth County Detention Center, on the corner of Church and Second Streets on Friday afternoon May 1st at 5pm. All are welcome.
Go to www.fjpm.org/ for ways to help, volunteer and gather.

Listen to our interview with Mark Hogsed…

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