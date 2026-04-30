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Tap Water 101with Gale Ketteler

wbfj-verne
April 30, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5  on WBFJ (May 3, 2026)

Experts suggest that humans are made up of 70% water.
We all need water to survive. But clean, available water is the key to being healthy.

 Tap Water 101

Gale Ketteler, Public Information Officer with Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Utilities, shares with Verne about the ‘high quality’ of our local tap water. 

For more than 25 years, drinking water in Forsyth County has met or surpassed all water quality standards established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). That excellent record continues with the 2025 Water Quality Report recently published by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities back in April 2026. cityofws.org/wqr2025. The annual report details test results of water drawn from the Yadkin River and Salem Lake and then treated at the Neilson, Thomas and Swann water treatment plants in Forsyth County.

Learn more about our local water supply in Forsyth County https://cityofws.org/pipes

Lots of videos including Water Scams and the virtual plant tours at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrCzyhsoAW_CMThTrodKduQcV5vrhJdTW

*Originally heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 29, 2025)

 

 

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