Friday News May 01, 2026

WBFJ Sharathon

Thank you for listening, praying and financially supporting WBFJ

You can still make your Faith Promise, right now, online at https://wbfj.fm/sharathon-2/. And Thank You!!

When you donate to WBFJ on Friday, May 1 (any dollar amount) a Friend of WBFJ will donate a BIBLE in your honor courtesy of Bible League International.

Today is May 1st = Couples day…Salad Day…and School Principals appreciation day

This afternoon at 5pm, join Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries annual ‘Prayer Circle around the Jail’ at the Forsyth County Detention Center – this afternoon at 5pm on the corner of Church and Second Streets in downtown Winston-Salem.

‘Breaking the cycle of crime and punishment in the name of Jesus’ www.fjpm.org/

Local Baseball: Winston-Salem Dash at home through Sunday

The Dash VS the Greensboro Grasshoppers

Friday (6:30pm)

Saturday (6:30pm) ‘Derby at the Dash’

Sunday afternoon (2pm) Star Wars theme at the Ballpark

https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets/promotions

“Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters”

Fire stations across the state including the Triad are illumined in ‘red lights’ through the weekend to honor firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty over the past year. BTW: Flags will fly at half-staff this Sunday (May 3) to remember fallen firefighters nationwide.

https://www.firehero.org/events/memorial-weekend/memorial-weekend-coverage/north-carolina/

May happenings coming up…

Kentucky Derby this Saturday around suppertime.

(Monday) May the 4th (for all you Star Wars fans).

(Tuesday) Cinco de Mayo on May 5

…next Sunday, May 10 = Mother’s Day

Later in the month…

National Teacher Appreciation

National Nurses Day

National Hamburger Day

From college graduations to Mother’s Day to Memorial Day

May Deals: What to buy and save (Clark Howard) https://clark.com › save-money

Grab your buckets: Strawberry season is here…

The NC Strawberry Association offers a Berry Farm search tool (by zip code) at https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator/#!directory/map

What is your favorite ‘berry’ picking farm locally? Facebook

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Friday, May 1…

Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs = 9am – 1:30pm

Saturday, May 2, 2026

Greek Orthodox Church on Keating Drive in Winston-Salem = 9am – 2pm

Hillsdale Animal Hospital in Advance = 10am – 2pm

Sunday, May 3, 2026

Forbush Friends Meeting in East Bend = 1pm – 5:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Drought continues. All 100 counties are experiencing some level of drought.

More than 60% of our state’s 100 counties are now in Extreme or Exceptional Drought, according to the latest from the US Drought Monitor. www.ncdrought.org/

Statewide agricultural disaster. The U.S. Department of Agriculture now labeling 82 out of the state’s 100 counties as natural disaster areas. Farmers in these 82 counties – including Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, Davie, Randolph, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, and Yadkin- now qualify for emergency loans and other types of disaster assistance. *More information at https://www.farmers.gov/

The Forsyth Extension Master Gardener annual spring plant sale is this morning (May 1) from 8 am to 2 pm at the Tanglewood Arboretum.

Shop early for best selection. Sales are cash or check only. 336.703.2850

*Proceeds from your purchase help maintain the Arboretum at Tanglewood Park and fund the monthly Adult Education lecture series held at Tanglewood Park throughout the year. Hosted by the Arboretum Volunteers and Educators at Tanglewood (AVET).