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WBFJ SHARATHON 2026

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April 29, 2026

Thank You for being part of the WBFJ Sharathon.

% towards goal:  55%

 

Donate online:  https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=366JTLCM5C3BG

Make Your Faith Promise online:  https://wbfj.fm/donate-form/

Your investment in the ministry of WBFJ impacts people in our community and around the world.

WHAT’S YOUR STORY?   Tell us your story:  wbfj@wbfj.fm

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