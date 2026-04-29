WBFJ Wednesday Word

Sharathon: A Listener’s Perspective

It’s Sharathon once again at WBFJ-FM and for the next three days, with your help and God’s direction,

faith promises will be made that will help fund WBFJ-FM through 2026 and into the next year.

Here’s how we hope Sharathon looks and sounds through the eyes (or maybe in this case) the ears of you, the listener…

Understanding the Mission

I know your mission is to encourage, disciple and unify the body of Christ and I see that happening every day at WBFJ.

First, encourage, I love how the “right song at the right time” encourages me. Secondly, disciple, WBFJ helps me understand God’s word better through all the songs…I love that!

And finally, unify, that in itself is hard within the body of Christ, but you guys (and God’s help)

seem to bring people together, including me, through concerts, community events and Sharathon!

Connecting with the Community

I consider this such a vital part of what WBFJ does and who you are. I realize WBFJ could just sit back and be a music box that plays my favorite Christian songs,

but, then I would miss the fellowship with you all. Thank you so much for being in the community! It doesn’t go unnoticed

and I appreciate it immensely! Also the local news, weather and traffic helps keep me in the know!

Contests, Cakes & Extra Curricular

I realize that WBFJ doesn’t have to offer these contests and other fun things, but I sure do like them and look forward to them!

From Miles of Smiles, Cici’s Pizza Pledge, Ketchie Creek Birthday Bundle, Love Handles Anniversary Giveaway and seasonal promotions

such as the “Sweetheart Surprise,” “Where In The World Are You?” and “Operation Christmas Child.” I love them all!!

Special Programming

I love that WBFJ offers several special local programs and short features such as Crossroad Radio,

Sunday @ 5 and Local Flavors. Local is good because it connects me back to WBFJ. Thank you!!

Investing and feeling Valued

It’s true, I invest my money in things I value and choose to give my time to. I realize that WBFJ is such an essential part of my everyday life,

so much, that I am motivated to support it financially, and I’m very grateful for what WBFJ provides for me and my family.

I realize that Faith Promises are equal sacrifices, not equal gifts for each individual listener.

Making a Difference

As a listener, I want to be a part of something that God is blessing and that is making a difference.

I pray WBFJ-FM continues to be a light in my community. It could even make an eternal difference!!

So maybe you’ve been listening for many years or just a short time, what’s your story?

Kurt