Wednesday News April 29, 2026

WBFJ Sharathon 2026

Thank you for listening, praying and financially supporting WBFJ

You can make your Faith Promise, right now, online at wbfj.fm. And Thank You!!

Today is Denim day. Wearing denim for awareness…

Everyone is encouraged to wear jeans (or something denim) in support of survivors of sexual assault and raise awareness of sexual violence.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

One in 6 women have been sexually assaulted in their lifetime, as have 3% of men.

Each year, 60,000 children are victims of sexual abuse.

Source: Forsyth County North Carolina Government

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, April 29…

Mount Airy High School = 8am – 2pm

The Academy at Smith in Greensboro = 10am – 2:30pm

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist /Davie Medical Center (Bermuda Run) = 11:30am – 4pm

First Lutheran Church in Lexington = 2pm – 6:30pm

Elkin Elementary School = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

A portion of Robinhood Road from Sussex Lane to Stratford Road remains CLOSED through Thursday afternoon (5pm) for stormwater system repairs.

Elevated Tree, Grass and Weed pollen levels continue. https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

(Friday afternoon) The community is invited to join Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries’ annual ‘Prayer Circle around the Jail’ at the Forsyth County Detention Center, on the corner of Church and Second Streets this Friday afternoon May 1st at 5pm.

‘Breaking the cycle of crime and punishment in the name of Jesus’ www.fjpm.org/

(FRI) The Forsyth Extension Master Gardener annual spring plant sale is coming up this Friday, May 1 from 8 am to 2 pm at the Tanglewood Arboretum.

Shop early for best selection. Sales are cash or check only. 336.703.2850

*Proceeds from your purchase help maintain the Arboretum at Tanglewood Park and fund the monthly Adult Education lecture series held at Tanglewood Park throughout the year. Hosted by the Arboretum Volunteers and Educators at Tanglewood (AVET).

Grab your buckets: Strawberry season is here…

The NC Strawberry Association offers a Berry Farm search tool (by zip code) at https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator/#!directory/map

What is your favorite ‘berry’ picking farm locally? Facebook

Local Baseball: Winston-Salem Dash at home through Sunday

The Dash VS the Greensboro Grasshoppers

Wednesday – Friday (6:30pm)

Saturday (6:30pm) ‘Derby at the Dash’

Sunday afternoon (2pm) Star Wars theme at the Ballpark

https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets/promotions