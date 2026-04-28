Tuesday News April 28, 2026

Prayer and Praise Day at WBFJ

Thank you, Lord, for the rain this morning! More rain in the forecast on Wednesday.

Reminder: A statewide outdoor BURN BAN continues for all 100 counties

due to the ongoing ‘severe’ drought across the state…

Elevated Tree, Grass and Weed pollen levels continue. https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

Today is April 28: School Bus Drivers appreciation day…Blueberry Pie day…

Cubical day…Pay it Forward day…and Superhero day (who’s your superhero??)

Paying more at the pump. The average gas prices hit an average of $4.18 a gallon nationwide on Tuesday, according to AAA data, reaching their highest level since the early days of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2026/04/28/iran-submits-peace-offer-trump-war–live/89828106007/?utm_

The median size of a church in America is about 70 people, up from 45 during the pandemic. A mid-sized church congregation numbered around 137 in 2000.

Source: RNS and the Hartford Institute

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1516179119866659&set=a.273599804124603

-Ed Stetzer, Dean, Talbot School of Theology. Editor, Outreach Magazine

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, April 28…

Bishop McGuiness High School, Hwy 66 in Kernersville = 8:30am – 2pm

Kernersville Health Care Center = 9am – 3pm

Mount Tabor UMC, Robinhood Road in Winston Salem = 2pm – 7pm

Lutheran Church of Our Father on Groometown Road in Greensboro = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Wednesday is Denim day. Wear denim for awareness…

Everyone is encouraged to wear jeans (or something denim) in support of survivors of sexual assault and raise awareness of sexual violence.

Bridges to Hope Family Justice Center in Forsyth County serves survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child maltreatment, elder abuse and human trafficking. Connecting Bridges to Hope at (336) 776-3255.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Someone is sexually assaulted in the United States every 68 seconds.

One in 6 women have been sexually assaulted in their lifetime, as have 3% of men. Each year, 60,000 children are victims of sexual abuse.

Source: Forsyth County North Carolina Government

‘Trust in the LORD with all your heart;

do not depend on your own understanding.

Seek his will in all you do,

and he will show you which path to take’ Proverbs 3:5-6 NLT

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

A portion of Robinhood Road from Sussex Lane to Stratford Road remains CLOSED through Thursday afternoon (5pm).for stormwater system repairs.

Internationally known Bible teacher and evangelist Marilyn Hickey passed on to her heavenly home on Saturday. She was 94 years old. Her ministry posted, “Though we mourn this loss, we find peace in knowing she is now in the presence of the Lord and her ministry will continue for generations to come. Please join us in praying for her family and loved ones during this time. ‘Well done, good and faithful servant'”

https://cbn.com/…/renowned-bible-teacher-and-evangelist…

Severe overnight storms even a confirmed tornado sighting in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Tornado warnings were issued for Davidson, Robertson, and Sumner Counties around 2:30 a.m. with a confirmed sighting of a tornado on the ground for at least five minutes in the Ivy Point and Bakers area north of Nashville.

https://fox17.com/weather/back-to-back-severe-weather-nights-possible-for-middle-tennessee-and-southern-kentucky-tornado-damaging-wind-hail-nashville-tn-ky

(May 1) The Forsyth Extension Master Gardener annual spring plant sale is coming up this Friday, May 1 from 8 am to 2 pm at the Tanglewood Arboretum.

Shop early for best selection. Sales are cash or check only.

For additional information, call 336.703.2850

*Proceeds from your purchase help maintain the Arboretum at Tanglewood Park and fund the monthly Adult Education lecture series held at Tanglewood Park throughout the year.

Hosted by the Arboretum Volunteers and Educators at Tanglewood (AVET).

The community is invited to join Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries’ annual ‘Prayer Circle around the Jail’ at the Forsyth County Detention Center, on the corner of Church and Second Streets this Friday afternoon May 1st at 5pm.

‘Breaking the cycle of crime and punishment in the name of Jesus’

All are welcome. Go to www.fjpm.org/ for ways to help, volunteer and gather.

Grab your buckets: Strawberry season is here…

The NC Strawberry Association offers a Berry Farm search tool (by zip code) at https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator/#!directory/map

What is your favorite ‘berry’ picking farm locally?

Join the conversation on our WBFJ Facebook page.

The High Point Spring Home Furnishings Market continues thru Wednesday

(April 29) in downtown High Point.