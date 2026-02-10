Fostering Families Resource Center (SUN@5)

This week on Sunday at 5 on WBFJ, a public affairs podcast on WBFJ…

‘Every child deserves safety, dignity and belonging’

Greta Argenta, co-founder of Fostering Families Resource Center (FFRC), shares with Verne (WBFJ) how a simple conversation with friends sparked this non-profit ministry helping to create Safe Homes for foster kids

With a ratio of 300 foster kids to 14 families in Forsyth County, there is a big need for more local families to foster.

Learn more about various ways to help.

Fostering Families Resource Center is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (February)

https://www.ffrcnc.org/

https://www.facebook.com/fostering.families.resource.center

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Feb 15, 2026)